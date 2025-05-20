The college basketball transfer portal is a big part of the offseason, and while a lot of teams are done shopping, the national champions aren't. The Florida basketball team could be landing a huge commitment from the portal soon as Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland has locked in a visit with the Gators.

“BREAKING: Top-10 overall transfer Boogie Fland will visit the Florida Gators this week,” Zach Abolverdi said in a post.

Boogie Fland just finished up his freshman season with the Razorbacks, and he had a big year. He averaged 13.5 points per game, 5.1 assists per game and 3.2 rebounds per game. When the season ended, he decided that he was going to test the NBA Draft waters and also enter the transfer portal. Fland recently decided to take his name out of the draft, so this visit with the Florida basketball team will be huge.

The Gators just won the national championship, and now they might land one of the best players in the transfer portal. Fland is the #8 overall player in the portal and the #1 combo guard.

“While Fland came into college basketball as a top-25 national prospect, he exceeded expectations in the first two months of the season at Arkansas,” Fland's scouting report reads. “He was playing with an unprecedented amount of burst in his game, putting more pressure on the rim than we ever saw in high school, showing bursts of being an elite on-ball defender, and even handling the point guard responsibilities more capably than expected with 5.1 assists against just 1.4 turnovers (after playing largely off the ball in high school).”

After a sluggish start to SEC play, Fland went down with an injury that kept him out for the rest of the regular season. He was able to return for the NCAA Tournament.

“His effectiveness took a notable dip in the first five games of the SEC schedule though as he shot just 28% from both the floor and the three-point line,” the scouting report continues. “Unfortunately, he never really had a chance to adapt as a hand injury required thumb surgery in late January. Nevertheless, the gains we saw at the beginning of the year, combined with the tough shot-making ability that he was known for in high school, give him an even higher ceiling than we initially projected. However, he still needs to build up his body, maintain his two-way consistency, and overall efficiency.”

Boogie Fland showed a lot of promise during his freshman year at Arkansas, and he would be a great addition to the Florida basketball team.