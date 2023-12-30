The Pokemon Concierge series has been released on Netflix and Pokemon Trainers and fans are hit with realizations on this new Pokemon show.

The Pokemon Company has grown a lot from its usual role-playing video game, trading cards, and anime with the introduction of new mediums and formats to conquer. We have seen a lot in terms of compelling storytelling, quality merchandise, and overall appeal to just really be the very best like no one ever was. This made loyal fans yearn to have Pokemon in real life and see what it would be like to live in a world filled with Pokemon. Luckily, Netflix introduces us to a new Pokemon show with a fresh and different take on how we should see the world of Pokemon with a stop-motion animation series called Pokemon Concierge.

A Day in a Life within the Pokemon World with Pokemon Concierge

Let's be honest, most Pokemon Trainers like ourselves see that if the Pokemon world was real and we all lived in it, we all have battles in our minds and how we should strive to be like Ash Ketchum – the very best like no one ever was. There is more to the Pokemon world than meets the eye – There are days when you just lay around, goofing off or even enjoying a slow day with friends, and with the help of Pokemon Concierge on Netflix, this daydream has now become a reality. Through this new Pokemon show, we see how even the most vanilla day becomes loaded with fun and flavor just by adding Pokemon into the mix.

In this Pokemon series, we are introduced to Haru, the main character of the show. Like most of us, Haru is stressed by human problems that have to be faced daily. That includes being able to make ends meet, stress from your workload, and having to deal with constant challenges on a day-to-day basis. We are all too consumed with working hard and never really having the chance to play hard and unwind. Life's demands seem to be a little too much with balancing work and life altogether.

A New Pokemon Show to Make Us Feel We Belong

The connection between all the Pokemon Trainers and fans who have grown up and needed to meet the demands of life makes us feel that we all belong because we share the same strides and challenges in this world – Deadlines for work in general, demanding clients, and even having to make reports that just really don't cut it even if you prepared well for it. The world isn't fair, even in the Pokemon world, but Haru tells us that we are not alone.

Internal dialogues in our heads are perfectly depicted by Haru as we all share the same dread that we ask ourselves when we are faced with an awkward or difficult question. Usually, we ask ourselves if we are worthy, if we are doing it wrong, or if we are all falling short of others' expectations.

The all-too-real existential work, how the show approaches the same mentality as all the perfectly fine young adults are facing is also being faced by the show's main character. Inside everyone who is a hardcore Pokemon fan, we are all Haru from Pokemon Concierge.

Unique Storytelling with Stop-Motion Animation

While we are all dumbstruck by the left and right realizations that this four-episode show has been dishing out to everyone, one important thing that made it happen was the unique storytelling through the help of stop-motion animation. This particular execution style made the show so cozy, easy to digest, and understandable – The fact that it was done in such a tasteful way made it all worthwhile to sit down and watch through. The playful lightheartedness appeals not just to the older fans, but to the younger generation as well.

Familiar Pokemon like Pikachu, Psyduck, Dragonite, and others have been made into something cute enough to captivate the hearts of many. Whether it's out of clay, wool, or other fun materials, each Pokemon that was featured on the new Pokemon show, Pokemon Concierge, was carefully done to give justice to how Pokemons should appear in real life.

Pokemon Concierge Details on the New Pokemon Show on Netflix

In case you have missed it, Pokemon Concierge was announced back in February and is now finally made available on Netflix. The new Pokemon series is light and a breeze to watch being only four episodes long. Pokemon Concierge stars Imani Hakim, Josh Keaton, and Lori Alan. All episodes of Pokemon Concierge are now streaming on Netflix.

It's time to sit back and relax as we all enjoy Pokemon Concierge. Happy New Year, everyone!