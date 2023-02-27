Happy Pokemon Day, Trainers!! Today is February 27, the official birthday of the Pokemon franchise. Today, we have just witnessed the Pokemon Presents and they have announced a ton of exciting stuff for all Trainers around the globe. In a 20-minute video, fans heard the latest news about updates for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the long-awaited update on Pokemon Sleep, and an upcoming Netflix series called Pokemon Concierge. We’re doing a February 2023 Pokemon Presents Recap which talks about Pokemon Day 2023 Freebies, Pokemon UNITE Gift Code, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, Pokemon ReMix Cafe Freebies, and many more.

The Pokemon World Championships

The Pokemon Presents kicked off with the announcement of the Pokemon World Championships happening in Yokohama, Japan for the first time ever. The birthplace of Pokemon will finally be having its first Pokemon World Championships at Pacifico Yokohama on August 11 to 13 and Trainers will be competing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Pokemon Trading Card Game, and Pokemon UNITE. This event will be aired live for fans who will not be able to attend on-site. Most likely, we will be seeing streams on Youtube and Twitch so make sure to watch out for more details on that later on.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic

The Pokemon Company is re-releasing the original Pokemon Trading Card Game with the original line-up of 151 Kanto Pokemon possibly in the expansions of the Original Series which are the Base Set, Jungle, and Fossil. More information about the release and more will be done during the Pokemon World Championships on August 11 to 13, 2023.

Pokemon Concierge

Netflix together with The Pokemon Company has announced the upcoming series of Pokemon Concierge, a new original series that will be released on the streaming platform. The series uses stop-motion animation and will revolve around the Pokemon universe. The show is set to take place at a resort and while there are barely any details as to how the show will officially look, we see a Psyduck walking leisurely along the beach. More announcements to come in the future.

Pokemon UNITE

In this February 2023 Pokemon Presents Recap, we would like to share that Zacian officially joins Pokemon UNITE. The box legendary of Sword and Shield officially enters the stadium and is actually free to claim in the multiplayer battler game. As part of the Pokemon Day 2023 celebration freebies, Pokemon UNITE Trainers may use the code “POKEMONDAY” to receive special in-game items like the Zacian Boost Emblem together with skins for several Pokemon. The Legendary Pokemon Zacian is joining the fray with its Unite Move, Sovereign Sword, and the ability to charge its sword with Aeos energy to unleash a more powerful attack. You can now complete missions in the Adventure in Zacian’s Weald event to receive rewards and obtain Zacian’s Unite license. A Boss Rush event, in which you can earn rewards by facing off against formidable foes, is also under way. Again, don’t forget to claim your freebies using the Pokemon UNITE Code for Pokemon Day 2023.

Pokemon Cafe Remix

Pokemon Cafe Remix officially welcomes Paldea Starter Pokemon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly into the cafe! The game is also celebrating Pokemon Day 2023! Pokemon ReMix Cafe Freebies that are available are an in-game outfit for Chef Greninja as well as 11x Express Delivery without using in-game currency by simply logging in from today until March 16, 2023. Don’t miss the chance of getting these Pokemon ReMix Cafe Freebies!

Pokemon Masters EX

As Pokemon Masters EX celebrates its 3.5 years alongside Pokemon Day 2023, Trainers can now team up with their favorite Champions Cynthia, Lance, Alder, Iris, Diantha, and Steven in this special rally. Also, you will get to meet Galar Region’s Neo Champions with Champion Hop and Zapdos, Champion Bede and Articuno, Champion Marnie and Moltres, and Leon and Charizard with Charizard’s Max moves unlocked! There are special bonuses that you can get simply by logging in. First, you can scout up to 100 sync pairs at no cost! 10-pair ticket scout at no cost every day until March 18. Secondly, you can receive a present of 3,000 gems starting today, February 27, 2023.

Pokemon GO

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can now also connect with Pokemon GO, allowing you to send Postcards from the mobile game to the Nintendo Switch titles. The Postcards’ location data will affect the pattern of Vivillon that appear in Scarlet and Violet. Sending Postcards also opens up the opportunity to catch Roaming Form Gimmighoul in Pokemon GO. When Pokemon HOME support is added to Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet early this year, you’ll be able to bring the Roaming Form Gimmighoul that you’ve caught in Pokemon GO into your Paldean adventure.

Pokemon Sleep

On this February 2023 Pokemon Presents Recap, we take note of the long-awaited details for Pokemon Sleep are finally here and we get to see how the game is after years of being put on the sidelines. Pokemon Sleep is a mobile game that rewards you for getting a good night’s sleep – definitely a first for most players in this category. The app measures, records, and analyzes your sleep and gamifying it together with Pokemon. Pokemon who tend to sleep in the same way will make themselves seen on your app. The game encourages you to research different kinds of sleep styles of various Pokemon that will be included in the game. This probably makes Pokemon Fans more excited as they will now get to play a Pokemon game even while they sleep!

The Pokemon Go Plus + has also been introduced during this February 2023 Pokemon Presents. This accessory can be used with Pokemon GO and Pokemon Sleep. It’s a small Poke Ball-shaped device that you can leave on your pillow at night to help you with Pokemon Sleep or carry in a bag during the day to catch Pokemon automatically with Pokemon GO.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet New Paradox Pokemon

Brand new Paradox Pokemon are making their way to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Walking Wake is a Paradox Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet and is reminiscent of the current time’s legendary Pokemon Suicune while Iron Leaves is a Paradox Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Violet is the current time’s legendary Pokemon Virizion.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be getting its first DLC called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. The first part of this DLC is called “The Teal Mask” which will be released in Fall 2023 while the second part is called The Indigo Disk” and will be released by Winter 2023.

The First Part of the DLC will take players to the land of Kitakami as part of a school trip while in the Second Part of the DLC, players will be exchange students at Blueberry Academy. Legendary Pokemon called Ogrepon and Terapagos will be introduced in the DLC so that’s something that everyone should watch out for in the upcoming DLC. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will be available to pre-order in the Nintendo eShop within the day.

The Catch?

It’s a little disappointing that we didn’t get to hear news about a new Pokemon Legends game or a new Pokemon mainline game but seeing that the DLC has great content but be enough for this year’s latest Pokemon Presents that coincides with Pokemon Day 2023. We hope to hear also about the development of Pokemon Trading Card Online Live as well as Pokemon Anime’s direction with the expectation of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu exiting the main show sometime soon. It is nice that we did get a lot of freebies for Pokemon Day 2023 like the Pokemon UNITE Code, Pokemon Masters EX freebies, as well as the Pokemon Cafe ReMix freebies.

In summary, we are getting a lot of great things from this February 2023 Pokemon Presents Recap. A lot of exciting Pokemon Day 2023 Freebies with Pokemon UNITE Gift Code for Zacian items and Pokemon Cafe ReMix Freebies, as well as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming DLC, are now available.

Well, as much as we would like to share, all we can do now is to wait again for the next Pokemon Presents and see where our desires will take us to. Of course, regardless of what announcements were and were not made, we are all happy to be celebrating another year into a beloved franchise as big as Pokemon. For more on the latest updates, news, and events on anything and everything Pokemon, make sure to check in from time to time on ClutchPoints Gaming!

And as always, best of luck, Trainers! Happy Pokemon Day 2023!