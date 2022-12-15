By Zen Angeles · 2 min read

Pokemon Go has yet again increased the total maximum storage for Pokemon and Items just in time for the ongoing and announced December events. Players will now be able to store more Pokemon and items without worrying of clearing out from the recent Mythical Wishes event, Mythic Blade and Hoopa event, Hoopa Unbound, going towards to December 2022 Pokemon Community Day on December 17. While most of storage space upgrades are something that players have to pay for with in-game premium currency, it is always exciting for free to play player to have a chance to see updates on adding more slots on each storage.

Pokemon Go trainers will have a surprise of adding a few more free space for them in the upcoming update. There is also an overhaul of the bag’s item storage for better quality-of-life improvements on the Pokemon Go app to make it easier for players to navigate through their items. This is amazing news since a lot of Pokemon Go trainers have been having storage and organizing issues when it comes to item storage, making it confusing to navigate to the items they want to use.

A famous data miner for Pokemon Go in Twitter named PokeMiners has leaked an increase on the maximum number of storage for Pokemon and Items. PokeMiners announced that “Pokemon Storage will now be 6200 maximum slots and that Max space will now be a maximum of 5200 slots.”

Max Pokemon has increased to 6200.



Max Bag Items have increased to 5200. — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) December 14, 2022

The lack of space can be a real struggle for many hard-core players, since they want to have an option to find the best possible Pokemon to use in battle or have a collection of unique Pokemon for completion. There are also the Shiny Pokemons as well as Legendaries, which can be unusable for battle, to consider, which is why storage is a big thing to players.

The increased storage of 50 spaces for both Pokemon and Bag Items might be a bit small for some hardcore players however this is a small step for an update on the storage still. It might continue to increasing storage in the near future for 2023 events.

