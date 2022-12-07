By Zen Angeles · 4 min read

Once again, we are going to celebrate Pokemon Go Community Day in December where Pokemon Go trainers will have the chance to encounter all previously featured Pokemon in Community Days. Trainers can catch Pokemon from 2021 and 2022 of Community Days on a 2-day December event. Players who missed out on Community Day events this year will have another go in encountering the featured Pokemon during the December 2022 event.

The December 2022 Community Day will feature on Saturday December 17, 2022 and Sunday December 18, 2022, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, respectively for the event. Pokemon will be spawning for a solid three hours on each of the two event days, giving bonuses and increased chances of finding a Shiny. This will also give players the opportunity for a total of six hours between both Community Day dates to complete Timed Research and Special Research available via free and paid gameplay.

As mentioned, the event will only feature Pokemon in the past Community Days and would not introduce any new Community Day Pokemon so grab this opportunity to catch previous Pokemon and have a go at evolving them with multiple catches. Outside of the indicated times, any of the featured Pokemon has a chance to appear between 9 am and 9 pm on both days of December 17 and December 18.



Here are everything Pokemon Go players need to know to make the most of the December 2022 Community Day, and what they can expect from the event to come.



Pokemon Go December Community Day December 17 Encounters

Below are all the Pokemon that will be featured during Pokemon Go’s Saturday event timeframe. All Pokemon listed can appear as Shiny:

Sandshrew

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Geodude

Hoppip

Spheal

Stufful

Bulbasaur

Dratini

Mudkip

Pokemon Go December Community Day December 18 Encounters

Below are all the Pokemon that will be featured during Pokemon Go’s Sunday event timeframe. All Pokemon listed can appear as Shiny:

Teddiursa

Galarian Zigzagoon

Starly

Roggenrola

Litwick

Deino

Bulbasaur

Dratini

Mudkip

All One-Star Raid Encounters

Aside from encounters, trainers will also be able to battle and catch past Community Day Pokemon in One-Star Raids during the event. Below are all the included raids. All Pokemon listed can appear as Shiny:

Machop

Eevee

Roselia

Swablu

Duskull

Shinx

Gible

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Fletchling

Pokemon Go December Community Day Egg List

Here are all the Pokemon that players can hatch from 2km Eggs received during the Pokemon Go December Community Day. All Pokemon listed can appear as Shiny:

Machop

Eevee

Roselia

Swablu

Duskull

Shinx

Gible

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Fletchling





All Featured Attacks for Pokemon Go December 2022 Community Day

Aside from Pokemons that are available to capture or hatch, you can also evolve certain Pokemon between 9 AM and 9 PM on Saturday, December 17 and 18 to have a chance on accessing their other moves. Players can also evolve Ursaluna during a special full moon from between 2 pm and 6 pm on December 17, and between 2 pm and 9 pm on December 18. Here are all the featured attacks some Pokemon can learn:



Venusaur – Charged Attack: Frenzy Plant

Sandslash – Charged Attack: Night Slash

Alolan Sandslash – Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Alolan Golem – Fast Attack: Rollout

Dragonite – Charged Attack: Draco Meteor

Jumpluff – Charged Attack: Acrobatics

Swampert – Charged Attack: Hydro Canon

Walrein – Fast Attack: Powder Snow, Charged Attack: Icicle Spear

Staraptor – Fast Attack: Gust

Gigalith – Charged Attack: Meteor Beam

Chandelure – Charged Attack: Poltergeist

Hydreigon – Charged Attack: Brutal Swing

Bewear – Charged Attack: Drain Punch

Obstagoon – Charged Attack: Obstruct

Ursaluna – Charged Attack: High Horsepower



All Freebies from Community Day

Besides featured Pokemon, these are all the bonuses that will also be active during the event day timeframes:

x2 Catch XP

1/2 Hatch distance for Eggs placed in incubators during the events

x2 Chance for players level 31+ to earn XL Candy from catching Pokemon

3-hour standard Incense activation period.

x2 Stardust for catching Pokemon

x2 Candy for catching Pokemon

Three-hour Lure Module duration for Lures used during the events

Aside from freebies, there are bonuses that are available between 9 am and 9 pm on both days:

Trades made during the events will require 50% less Stardust

One additional Special Trade per each event day



Special and Timed Research

Pokemon Go players can also opt to purchase a Community Day Ticket for $1, which will cover both days of the event. There will be Timed Research, which will go active during the December Community Day events to reward the players with encounters featuring species from previous 2021 and 2022 Community Day events.

The December 2022 Community Day will feature on Saturday December 17, 2022 and Sunday December 18, 2022, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. Be sure to prepare for the event by stocking up on all your resources to fully enjoy the event, while being as efficient as possible. There will be a different set of Pokemon in Community Day next year so be sure to participate in this one if you want to catch the featured Pokemon above.

