Another Pokemon Go Event titled Mythic Blade is upon us and we are getting the Legendary Pokemon Keldeo to join the game this Tuesday, December 6, 2022. In addition to Keldeo being added to the roster, A small Alolan boxing Pokemon called Crabrawler is also joining us within the Mythic Blade Event. Pokemon Go’s Season 8: Season of Light is finally nearing its end as we start a new season called Mythical Wishes.

Mythical Wishes started off with the Hoenn Mega Raid Day Event, which started last December 3, 2022 while they also announced the coming of two additional Pokemons shortly after. Those two additional Pokemon that were announced are Keldeo and Crabrawler, coming with the Event Mythic Blade. The Mythic Blade event will begin on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 and will end on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

As we have another Legendary Pokemon joining us in Pokemon Go, of course there is a special research that will be involved to get that exclusive Pokemon. Legendary Pokemon Keldeo will be arriving in Pokemon Go in an exclusive event called Something Extraordinary, where it will appear in its Ordinary Form rather than its Resolute Form. The Something Extraordinary Special Research event will cost Pokemon Go players $7.99 to participate.



In addition to getting the Legendary Pokemon, players who buy the tickets to the event will have increased incense encounters with the following Pokemon. All Pokemon listed will have a chance to appear as shiny:

Machop

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Hitmontop

Beldum

Tympole

Ferroseed

The Pokemon Go Mythic Blade event will also feature more wild Pokemon encounters not commonly found. Here are the Pokemon that will be spawning in the wild during the Mythic Blade event:

Mankey

Machop

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Hitmontop

Combusken

Makuhita

Meditite

Monferno

Poliwrath

Crabrawler

Then there are also raid encounters who will appear in raids during the Mythic Blade event:



One-Star Raids

Meditite

Buizel

Timburr

Tympole

Three-Star Raids

Poliwrath

Aerodactly

Skarmory

Breloom

Five-Star Raids

Terrakion

Virizion



Do take note that Virizion will appear in raids from Thursday, December 1, 2022 to Thursday, December 8, 2022, while Terrakion will appear in raids from Thursday, December 8, 2022 to Thursday, December 15, 2022.



Mega Raids

Mega Aggron

Players who bought tickets for the Special Research will alsoreceive the following rewards:

Keldeo T-Shirt avatar item

14 Rare Candies

12 Silver Pinap Berries

2 Incubators

2 Super Incubators

2 Incense

The Mythic Blade event will begin on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 and will end on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Make sure to mark it in your calendar if you want to catch the exclusive Legendary Pokemon Keldeo as well as get other freebies in store for you.

