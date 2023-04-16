Pokemon Horizons has finally launched its pilot episode and we are seeing a lot of great feedback from the show despite us not seeing the usual characters like Ash, Pikachu, and Team Rocket. On the new Pokemon anime, we want to give Pokemon Horizons our first impressions and review. Read on to know more!

New Faces, Same Pokemon-ish, Same Great Pokemon Anime

After 25 years of seeing the same, old ensemble of Ash Ketchum (Satoshi, as he’s known in his home country of Japan), Pikachu, Jesse, James, Meowth, and Wobbuffet, we are finally getting new faces that are to headline the same old Pokemon anime series. Although it still feels very surreal that we have finally parted ways with the original gang, we get a new formula of action on what the show’s composition is about. This time around, we see one-half of the new protagonist of the show, Liko, together with her partner Pokemon, Sprigatito. In the first two episodes of the show, we are introduced to her and all the other characters in the new Pokemon anime show after months of speculation after the announcement of Ash and Pikachu’s departure from the Pokemon anime. Let’s take a quick review of the Pokemon Horizons anime.

Liko is a shy, timid, school-goer who comes all the way from the Paldea region and moves into the school in Kanto region where she wants to learn more and discover more of herself and what her capabilities are. As she makes her way to the school, she sees two other schoolmates watching Nidothing, a streamer that they all watch and follow to “learn more about the basics of Pocket Monsters or Pokemon in short”, as she has mentioned in her vlog. Liko then moves to room 303 where she meets her messy, perky roommate Anne and is welcomed into the dorm room. The day finally comes when they meet their own partner Pokemon, and she gets herself a Sprigatito, a native of the Paldea region, where she comes from as well. In this situation, Sprigatito is let out of its Poke Ball but scurries off as the two don’t seem to get along at first. Liko tries her best to befriend her partner Pokemon and tries to chase it down in specific locations where Sprigatito likes to hang out at. She then discovers a lake nearby which turns into a place of practice for both Liko and Sprigatito as they try to perfect the art of Pokemon Battling in the show. At the end of the first episode, Liko is confronted by a mysterious man asking for her grandmother’s necklace that has been passed down to her and says that it will always protect her when she finds herself in trouble.

On the next episode of the new Pokemon anime show, Liko tries her best to evade the mysterious man as she already caught up that he was up to no good. She then decides to follow Sprigatito, go out the window, climb the roof, and find a place where she can secure safety. Unlucky, she gets spotted by the man’s company and is chased down around campus. This is when she finds herself surrounded and gets into a match against a Rhydon where she and Sprigatito escape successfully given that Sprigatito was able to cast sleep powder as it steps on Rhydon. Liko and Sprigatito get cornered but are saved by a man with a Charizard, which to be totally honest gave us a little bit of nostalgia given that we have seen this Pokemon from the original series, and proceeds to challenge the pursuers into a match to leave the girl alone. The battle between Charizard and the mysterious man’s Ceruledge commences, Liko and Sprigatito try to escape and are about to make a huge leap toward the other part of another school building. As they make the jump, Ceruledge’s Pyscho Cutter is about to hit Liko and Sprigatito and a mysterious shield comes out of the pendant. Interestingly, a Pokemon that appears to be connected to the new Pokemon Terapagos, appears out of nowhere. The shield most likely is to be coming from this Pokemon hidden in the pendant and deflects the attack that was about to hit them both. Liko and Sprigatito are caught by Charizard and its trainer and fly out toward the flying fortress. It is then that we know that the man who saved Liko and Sprigatito is Friede, the leader of the Rising Volt Tacklers. He is welcomed by Murdock and Mollie, together with a few Pokemon that have taken refuge in the Rising Volt Tacklers’ airship. They then find out that the mysterious group is still pursuing them and is from the mysterious organization called Explorers. Amethio, Zir, and Conia then take Liko and Sprigatito into their custody after successfully boarding the airship. Friede then swoops down to the action together with Charizard and Captain Pikachu as they take another round in the bought that was not concluded earlier at the campus. Ultimately, Captain Pikachu and Ceruledge weren’t able to finish their match since Liko and Sprigatito stepped into the battle. Sprigatito uses Leafage and successfully manages to release a powerful attack, breaking the shield around the stadium and warding off the attack against the Explorers. Unfortunately, since they broke the shield and were in the middle of a powerful storm, Liko and Sprigatito get swept away by the strong and harsh wind. Friede jumps into action and saves Liko but unfortunately misses saving Sprigatito who was later on caught by Amethio’s Corviknight. This prompts the group to retreat together with Sprigatito held hostage which is the set-up for the next episode.

To put it simply, our Pokemon Horizons First Impressions and Pokemon Anime Review are really good. The Pokemon Horizons gave us a great show and a great first impression, something that we can all look forward to for the next couple of weeks. As exciting as the new show is, there is still a lot of room to improve since the show is basically starting from zero.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Where is Roy in Pokemon Horizons?

In the first two episodes of the show, we have not seen any trace of Roy, the other protagonist of the show. Although this might be the case, we see Roy in the trailer for the next episode while he has the mysterious Poke Ball that will be unveiled later on in the show.

Verdict – Watch It, It’s Really Great

Since we’ve all been so used to seeing Ash Ketchum and Pikachu go out into the next or new region in the old Pokemon anime, we already knew what was bound to happen. On the usual pilot episode of the new show, we’ll see Ash and Pikachu go out, get attacked by Jesse, James, Meowth, and Wobbuffet of Team Rocket, fend them off successfully, and blast off at the speed of light in the sky. He’ll then meet new company that will join him as he explores and the adventure goes on all over again. We, of course, have seen this evolve into something better in the Pokemon Journeys: The Series but given that was the last of the Pokemon anime featuring the two protagonists, it was inevitable. Now that we have a new formula that is set in motion to happen since the show is starting from scratch, it’s actually very interesting to see where the new Pokemon Horizons would go.

Make sure to check in on ClutchPoints Gaming to know more about the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon-related like this Pokemon Horizons First Impressions and the new Pokemon anime review.

Best of luck, Trainers!