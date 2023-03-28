A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Ash and Pikachu have officially retired from the Pokemon series (and it’s really emotionally scaring, guys) and this time around, we are set to see the beginning of the latest installment in the anime which is Pokemon Horizons. With the new pokemon anime characters set to be introduced in the show, we share with you all that we know so far from the information that has been shared with the public so far.

New Protagonists and Characters in Pokemon Horizons Introduced

Liko and Roy are the new headliners for Pokemon Horizons. While there is only limited information that we know so far about the new Pokemon anime characters, we tell you all we know what is available to everyone. Never-before-seen footage from the trailer was shared where we got more news and information about Liko with her life in the Indigo Academy and featuring her partner, Sprigatito as well as interesting information on Roy, supporting characters like the Rising Volt Tacklers: Professor Friede, Captain Pikachu, Orla, Murdock, Ludlow, and Mollie. We also see Amethio and his Ceruledge on the offensive against Liko and Sprigatito.

Liko, the owner of a mysterious pendant that was given to her by her grandmother, is the latest female protagonist of the show. Although we know little of its true purpose, Liko attends the Indigo Academy and is seen to be paired up with Sprigatito.

Roy, the owner of a mysterious Poke Ball, is the male protagonist of the show. He is suspected to be paired up with Fuecoco given his red hot and fiery-inspired clothing. For now, there is little information shared regarding Roy but we know that he will be joined by Liko in the series eventually.

Friede, a Pokemon Professor who is paired with Captain Pikachu and the leader of Rising Volt Tacklers – A team of adventurers led by Friede joined by Orla, Murdock, Mollie, and Ludlow.

Orla, a machine enthusiast who is a member of the Rising Volt Tacklers led by Professor Friede.

Murdock, a skilled chef who is a member of the Rising Volt Tacklers led by Professor Friede.

Mollie, a healing specialist who is a member of the Rising Volt Tacklers led by Professor Friede.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ludlow, a fisherman who is a member of the Rising Volt Tacklers led by Professor Friede.

Amethio, a trainer that belongs to the mysterious organization Explorers. He is seen to encounter Liko and Roy along with his fellow Explorers members Zir and Conia.

Zir, a trainer who belongs to the mysterious Explorers organization who is accompanied by Conia and Amethio.

Conia, a trainer who belongs to the mysterious Explorers organization who is accompanied by Amethio and Zir.

Nidothing, a popular online streamer who wears cute costumes often seen wearing a Nidorina costume. While everyone knows the Nidothing persona, no one knows who is behind the costume.

What do we know about Pokemon Horizons?

As far as information on the new show has been shared, Pokemon Horizon has already made public the latest logo of the show alongside a new trailer that was release last March 24, 2023.

In “Pokemon Horizons: The Series,” dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross; Murdock, who is skilled at cooking, and his partner Pokémon, Rockruff; Mollie, who specializes in healing treatments, and her partner Pokémon, Chansey; and Ludlow. Liko and Roy will also come across Amethio, who is joined by his partner Pokémon, Ceruledge, and belongs to an organization called the Explorers, as well as a popular video streamer known as Nidothing.

“‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ is set to be a thrilling journey that explores new wonders and makes fascinating discoveries about the Pokémon world,” said Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International. “The latest ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ trailer sheds further light on the mysterious adventures that await Liko and Roy, and we invite Trainers to join in unraveling these secrets when the series begins premiering outside of Japan later this year.”

For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything about Pokemon like the launch of the new Pokemon Anime and its new characters in Pokemon Horizons, make sure to check in here at ClutchPoints Gaming.

Best of luck, Trainers!