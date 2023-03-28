A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Pokemon has always had exemplary and great merchandise that most Pokemon fans and Trainers like. Last March 8, 2023, The Pokemon Company International and Funko Inc launched the Pop Games: Pokemon Pikachu (PRLS) – The first figure in an all-new collection of Pokemon Funko Pop! featuring a unique pearlescent finish to be released exclusively at Pokemon Centers.

Pikachu, I Choose You!

Pikachu is the first Pokemon who has been revealed to be part of The Pokemon Company International and Funko Inc line up as we await the others to be revealed later on. Currently, we are waiting for a grass-type, fire-type, water-type, a possible normal-type, and a possible psychic-type Pokemon translated into a Funko Pop together in the Pearlescent line-up. We have an educated guess that these Pokemon will be the following: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Eevee, and Mew or Mewtwo – Popular Pokemon among the young and the older fans of the franchise which are part of the first generation of Pokemon. If it isn’t Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, we’re possibly looking at a Funko Pop that will come out with their evolved forms Venusaur, Blastoise, and Charizard.

Each Pop! features a special pearlescent finish and comes packaged in an iridescent box, adding a unique touch to each Trainer’s collection. Pop Games: Pokemon – Pikachu (PRLS) is available now only at Pokemon Centers in the US, Canada, and UK, while supplies last. Additional Pokemon Pearlescent Pops! will be released throughout the year at Pokemon Center, the premier online destination for official Pokemon merchandise.

“The partnership between Pokémon and Funko is treasured by the dedicated fan communities for both brands,” said Cindy Ruppenthal, senior director of Pokémon Center and e-commerce at The Pokémon Company International. “We’re eager to continue providing fans with unique Pokémon figures, and the pearlescent finish is a wonderful way to introduce Funko’s Pops! to Pokémon’s avid fans.”

Best of luck, Trainers!