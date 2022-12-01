Published December 1, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

Unlike in Pokémon Sword and Shield, Applin is available for both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In this Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Guide: How to Evolve Applin, we’ll tell you how to get Flapple or Appletun.

Who is Applin?

Applin is the “Apple Core” Pokémon which is both grass and dragon type. It evolves into two different Pokémon, Appletun or Flapple depending on what kind of apple it is exposed to. Applin was introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield as part of the 8th generation of the game. In the latest Pokédex, its entries are as follows:

Scarlet: “It grows by eating the flesh of an apple. Applin uses its own body fluid to strengthen the apple’s skin and prevent it from rotting.”

Violet: “Applin lives inside an apple. When an Applin is separated from its apple, its body loses moisture and the Pokémon grows weak.”

Where to find Applin?

You finding Applin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will need a little bit of patience. Head out to South Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Four), West Province (Area Three), and East Province (Area One) and look at the trees. You will then need to dash into the tree with Koraidon or Miraidon to knock them down and out of the tree. Take note that you can only do this if you have already defeated the Stony Cliff Titan.

Press the left control stick to dash and make sure to check the area if there are any Applin that will fall off. You should make sure to look carefully as Applin is really small and tiny.

How to evolve Applin to Flapple?

When you have successfully caught an Applin, use a Tart Apple which you can get from Delibird Presents shop for 2,000 Poké Dollars. This will evolve Applin into Flapple who is better in terms of speed and attack. Take note that you can only buy from that shop once you have earned your third gym badge.

How to evolve Applin to Appletun?

You can evolve Applin into Appletun (who is slow but has higher defense and specializes in special attack) by using a Sweet Apple which you can also get from the Delibird Presents shop for 2,000 Poké Dollars.

There are a lot more Pokémon to be discovered and seen in the region of Paldea and we’ve got a lot more Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Guides like How to Evolve Applin on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!