Pokemon Sleep is already a year old! Pokemon Sleep celebrates its 1st anniversary, as well as reaching the 20 million download milestone, with an in-game event, new sleep style updates, and gift distributions.

Here is everything you need to know about Pokemon Sleep's 1st Anniversary event and 20 million downloads celebrations.

Pokemon Sleep First Anniversary Updates and Event

Pokemon Sleep turns a year old this year. To mark its first anniversary, Pokemon Sleep players can look forward to the following promotional video, in-game events, and gifts.

Pokemon Sleep's First Anniversary Commemorative Video

In light of Pokemon Sleep's first anniversary, a commemorative video featuring Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly was released.

The Pokemon Sleep's first anniversary commemorative video gave us a sneak peek of the upcoming sleep styles of the three Paldean starters. Speaking of the three new sleep styles…

Three New Sleep Styles

In Pokemon Sleep, players sleep with their smart device or Pokemon GO Plus + device by their pillow. Basically, Pokemon Sleep is a sleep tracker. The game tracks the player's sleep and shows its results upon waking up.

In Sleep, you collaborate with Professor Neroli to record Pokemon sleep styles. For the first anniversary, Pokemon Sleep introduces three new sleep styles of the Paldean starters. These are:

Sprigatito’s Tucked Sleep

Fuecoco’s One-Eyed Sleep

Quaxly’s Seated Sleep

First Anniversary Fest

Trainers can participate in the First Anniversary Fest from Monday, July 15, until Monday, July 29, 2024.

During this time, players are more likely to encounter Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly in game. Complete special missions to receive Sprigatito Incense, Fuecoco Incense, and Quaxly Incense.

Details on the First Anniversary Bundles and Pokemon Befriending Bundles can be found on the Pokémon Sleep web page or by checking the in-game News tab.

First Anniversary Lead-Up Gift Week

The First Anniversary Lead-Up Gift Week is currently underway and lasts until Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Fans can claim up to 1,050 bonus sleep points by logging in during the seven-day period. To receive these gifts, log in during the event period and tap Main Menu from the home screen. Then tap the gift box icon on the upper-right side of the menu screen.

Pokemon Sleep Hits 20 Million Downloads

To celebrate 20 million downloads of Pokemon Sleep, the following in-game gifts are available for all Pokemon Sleep players from now until 9:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday, August 25.

Sleep Points ×1,000

Main Skill Seed ×1

Dream Cluster M ×1

Poké Biscuit ×5

To receive these gifts, log in during the distribution period and tap Main Menu from the home screen. Then tap the gift box icon on the upper-right side of the menu screen.

Happy 1-Year Anniversary and 20M Downloads to Pokemon Sleep!

So, that's basically it for Pokemon Sleep's first anniversary and 20 Million Downloads Celebrations! Now that we have covered everything, it is time to switch off the lights and get some well-deserved sleep! After all, Pokemon Sleep is all about the ZZZs.

If in case you have yet to check out the game, you can download Pokemon Sleep for free on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You can also choose to visit Pokemon Sleep's official website right over here.

