Imagine getting to play old-school Pokemon and the convenience of not having to use Link Cables or other clunky and bulky means to transfer Pokemon isn’t needed. Wouldn’t that be the dream for 90s kids? Well apparently, there are leaks that Pokemon Stadium on the Nintendo Switch Online is getting its Pokemon Transfer features and we are stoked to see this actually happening.

Pokemon Transfers in Pokemon Stadium via Switch Online

The Pokemon Company and Nintendo added Pokemon 1 and 2 to the Switch Online Expansion Pack service of Nintendo 64 and it has been a wonder to play old-school games on the Nintendo Switch, on the go, to add. Although the Nintendo Switch version of the games is still missing one of its best features – The ability to transfer Pokemon from other games.

There is a sliver of hope that it happens, though. Even if there’s a slim chance that it happens, we’ll take it! Recently, a user on Famiboards noticed something quite interesting in a new video that was published by Nintendo Japan. During the discussion of Pokemon Stadium, the notice that says “Pokemon cannot be transferred to these games” is no longer present. This particular notice can originally be found in the Switch Online service for Nintendo64 where we have learned that transfers would not be possible in those versions of the games. Now that it’s gone, does this mean Pokemon Transfers are finally possible?

This led old-school Pokemon fans that Nintendo actually intends to add the Pokemon Transfers feature in Pokemon Stadium for Switch Online. This feature has gone as far back as speculating that Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow as well as Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal will be coming to Switch Online’s Gameboy Service as these are the only games that are compatible with Pokemon Stadium 1 and 2 respectively.

Pokemon Stadium’s appeal in the Nintendo Switch Online service raked mixed emotions from old-school Pokemon fans as Pokemon Transfers from the mainline game was one of its unique selling point. This would give Trainers a restricted experience of being able to play with rental teams only and not being provided with the whole Pokemon Stadium experience while trying to relive the action of old games once favored. With this move, fans would not only be able to relive the old mainline games but also be able to enjoy Pokemon Stadium fully. The older fans of Pokemon would surely be happy and pleased if this speculation would come to life.

While there are no official announcements yet from The Pokemon Company and Nintendo, all we could do is have our wishful thinking be heard and hope that this feature would be added in the future. Of course, take everything with a grain of salt and manage expectations. Not all speculations come true, after all.

For more information about the announcement of Pokemon Stadium having the ability to do Pokemon Transfers from Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow as well as Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal, make sure to check in on ClutchPoints Gaming for the latest news, updates, and events on everything and anything Pokemon. As what was the old Mystery Code from the 2nd generation of Pokemon games would say, we hope that The Pokemon Company and Nintendo would “Link together with all” on this matter. As always, best of luck Trainers!