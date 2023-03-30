A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles, the tribute to Pokemon Legends: Arceus, is now available to watch on iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play. Now, you can enjoy the journey of Ash, Goh, and Dawn as they go back to the past together with their partners Pikachu, Grookey, and Piplup.

Pokemon Arceus Chronicles Synopsis

A visit to the Sinnoh region turns into a high-stakes adventure when Ash, Pikachu, and friends join forces with powerful Pokemon to confront a looming threat! When Ash, Goh, and Dawn receive a mysterious message from the Mythical Pokemon Arceus, they meet up with Brock and head to Mount Coronet to investigate. There, they find a rampaging Heatran and the commanders of Team Galactic, who are determined to find their missing leader by opening a gate between dimensions. With a trio of Legendary Pokemon and Sinnoh Champion Cynthia on their side, our heroes have lots of help, but they’ll need all they can get to save Sinnoh from being destroyed!

When Pokemon Anime Meets Pokemon Legends: Arceus

As you know, this episode is a tribute to one of the Pokemon games spin-offs which is Pokemon: Legends Arceus. The story of Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles is set at the same town called Jubilife Village (which is actually known as Jubilife City in Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl). We get to see Hisuian form Pokemon like Hisuian Growlithe, Basculegion, Braviary, and other Pokemon in their Hisuian forms. We also get to see Ash, Goh, and Dawn sport the traditional wear of Jubilife Village inhabitants as well as Poke Balls in its simpler design back in the day. Of course, what sets this special apart from the others is the appearance of mythical Pokemon like Uxie, Azelf, and Mesprit as well as the god of Pokemon himself, Arceus. Diamond and Pearl clan leaders Adaman and Irida are also referenced in the show as they are the respective leaders of the clans in the majority of the game.

There are a lot of surprises that are in store for those that have not seen this Pokemon special and it’s something that is worth watching so make sure you tune in at iTunes, Google Play, or Amazon to find out what happens in this Pokemon special.

