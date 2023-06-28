Jigglypuff, Snorlax, or Ditto? No matter who you pick, we choose you guys! Samsung just released Pokemon-themed Galaxy Buds and we are not lying when we say that they are too damn cute!

Candy to the eyes and treat to the ears – These Pokemon-Themed Galaxy Buds are Awesome

The South Korean tech giant, Samsung, has partnered up with Pokemon to create these amazing-looking Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with familiar faces from the Japanese franchise. Highlighting Jigglypuff, Snorlax, and Ditto, one of today's best-sounding true-wireless buds just got repackaged into these adorable cases for all the Pokemon fans and Trainers out there. The actual buds, however, are all black and the sound is tuned and made by AKG, a pretty reputable company when it comes to audio gear.

These Pokemon-Themed Samsung Galaxy Buds are available for 129,000 Korean Won (which is around $98+) for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and 199,000 Korean Won (which is around $152) for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro where both come with cute stickers that highlight the selected Pokemon on the case. The Pokemon series cases started off with a Poke Ball case for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and a standard edition headphone back in May 2022 last year. Those immediately sold out after an hour of being released so it's not really that much of a surprise that we are seeing these new cases come to light in 2023. Similar to this, a Pokemon edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was released giving more options to Pokemon fans and Trainers out there to celebrate their love for the franchise.

Unfortunately, these true wireless buds are only available in South Korea. Perhaps, you could just purchase them by asking a favor from a friend who's already headed to South Korea or if you really are that adamant to “Catch 'em All”, you can go to South Korea and buy one yourself. Just make sure that you plan it ahead of time since these sell out real fast, real quick. Best is to try your luck online and pray to the Pokemon god, Arceus, that he blesses you with these mighty-sounding and cute-looking pair of true wireless buds.

Make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming for the latest updates, news, and events on anything and everything Pokemon like this Pokemon-Themed Samsung Galaxy Buds that are Too Damn Cute and other Pokemon-related news.

Best of luck, Trainers!