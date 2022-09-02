Pokimane to lessen her stream time on Twitch

After a month-long break from streaming and uploading, Imane Anys, or Pokimane, uploaded a video on her YouTube channel. On it, she details her plans and the changes that will be happening to her content moving forward. Of the various things she laid out, the biggest is that Pokimane plans to stream less on Twitch. Read more for the details.

In the 14-minute video, Pokimane explained the reason behind her break. She said she would take breaks every two years to “touch base” with herself. She explains that streaming had distracted her from doing things to take care of herself, quoting examples such as working out or finding a nearby grocery store. The break she took had given her clarity and helped her realize what it was that she wanted to do.

Pokimane explains that streaming on Twitch and content creation was a feedback loop of comments. She explained that the constant positive affirmation makes it so that she can only do certain things. This is why every two years or so, she decides to “frick off” and take a break to ground herself. During these breaks, she asks herself questions like “Am I turning into the person I want to be?” or if what she is doing for herself or forers. She stated that she wants the space and room to grow and evolve and that it was hard to do if she was streaming for eight hours a day.

Pokimane’s Plans

It is important to note that she is not going to stop streaming. Pokimane mentions in the video that she still wants to keep Twitch in her arsenal, just not the pressures that come with it. She states that her other platforms, namely Instagram and Tiktok, fit her current lifestyle more. She notes that she has the highest female demographic on platforms like TikTok, and that she likes being able to relate with others on topics other than gaming.

Moving forward, Pokimane still plans to stream, just not at a regular frequency. She mentions that she will be making content across her other platforms. Her content will include more vlogs, outfit pictures, fashion and beauty, traveling, and irl streams. This fits in with what she said in the video, that her “heart yearns for more, and it yearns to explore for more”. It is safe to expect that we will be seeing less gaming content from Pokimane’s Twitch.