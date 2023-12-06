The word “rizz” may be Oxford's word of the year, but Tom Hanks isn't a fan of it.

“If you claim to have rizz, you don't have rizz!”

Tom Hanks, Claim to Fame, Carly Reeves

Appearing on the One Show on the BBC, Hanks was asked about rizz.

“Well, I think if you claim to have rizz, you don't have rizz,” Hanks said. “It's gotta be placed upon you.”

He added, “If you make that statement, then you clearly have rizz.”

Tom Hanks is an award-winning actor. Throughout his lengthy career, Hanks has been nominated for six acting Oscars, winning two for his performances in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. Some of his other nominated roles include Big, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

He's most associated with his roles in Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan, but some of his other notable films include Catch Me If You Can, The Post, Big, and A League of Their Own.

2022 was an interesting year for Hanks. First, he starred in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic with Austin Butler. He played the conniving Colonel Tom Parker in the film. Then, Hanks starred in Disney's live-action Pinocchio film as Geppeto. Finally, he closed out his year by starring in A Man Called Otto — an adaptation of the 2015 Swedish film, A Man Called Ove.

The Toy Story franchise also revolves around Hanks. He voices Woody in the series and has starred in all five entries of the franchise. His co-star, Tim Allen, recently revealed that he and Hanks have been called about returning for a fifth film.