Police suspect an inside job in the £1 million burglary at Jack Grealish's mansion, raising concerns about leaks of property details.

The recent burglary at Jack Grealish's newly inhabited mansion has sent shockwaves through the footballing world, with police suspecting a potential inside involvement in the audacious £1 million raid. The Three Lions' talisman and his fiancée had barely settled into their lavish Cheshire residence, moving in merely five days before Christmas following extensive renovation work carried out by a multitude of tradesmen.

Police is probing the circumstances surrounding the break-in, with a focus on the multitude of workmen who had been present at the property during the refurbishment. The precision and swiftness with which the burglars targeted safes and jewelry counters have led investigators to believe that they might have had specific information, potentially obtained from individuals privy to the layout of the residence.

One avenue of inquiry revolves around the planning application for an extension at Grealish's property, publicly accessible online, which could have aided the burglars in their unlawful entry. This troubling incident occurred while the 28-year-old was away playing for Manchester City in their Premier League victory against Everton.

The timing of the burglary during Grealish's absence has further complicated the investigation. Mick Neville, a former Metropolitan Police detective, emphasized the necessity of identifying all individuals who had access to the premises over recent months to ascertain any potential connections to the burglary.

In response to this unsettling event, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has cautioned players against displaying their wealth on social media platforms. Reports hinting at Grealish wearing a collection of expensive watches in recent weeks have raised concerns about security and personal safety.

As the investigation progresses, both Jack's agent and Cheshire Police have been approached for comments, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the urgency in uncovering the truth behind this disturbing burglary. This incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of high-profile footballers and their need for enhanced security measures to safeguard their homes and well-being.