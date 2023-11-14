Discover the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's lavish $22 million mansion construction in Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo's ambitious venture to construct a grandiose mansion in Portugal has ignited dissatisfaction among locals residing in the vicinity. The colossal project, slated to become the nation's priciest residence, has disrupted the neighborhood's tranquility, causing uproar due to the construction's toll on streets and private properties.

Situated in Cascais, a short distance from Lisbon, the estimated $22 million estate is set to be completed by 2024. Adorned with opulent features meticulously curated by the Ronaldo family, the mansion spans four floors, housing four luxurious suites encompassed by expansive glass walls offering panoramic views of Portugal's picturesque landscapes.

According to MARCA, Ok Diario revealed the planned extravagant amenities, including a cinema room, gym, tennis court, and two garages to house Ronaldo's extensive fleet of over 20 luxury cars.

However, mounting budgetary increases and extended construction timelines have fueled frustration among the neighboring residents, who are disenchanted with the prolonged disruption caused by the ongoing project.

“We've endured three years of construction. The sheer magnitude of the mansion resembles a hospital. My street has been inaccessible for months, and my garden is shrouded in dust—all due to the ‘pyramid' of Pharaoh Ronaldo,” voiced one irate neighbor to Ok Diario.

Despite the slated completion by mid-2024, indications suggest Ronaldo may not return to Portugal until the culmination of his contract with Al Nassr in June 2025, aligning with his expressed desire to retire at 40.

As discord brews between Ronaldo's ambitious architectural endeavor and the discontented neighborhood, the football superstar's dream abode has become a source of tension, overshadowing his extravagant homecoming plans in Portugal.