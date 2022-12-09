By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

The round of 16 is officially in the books, meaning only the best of the best still remain in contention for the 2022 FIFA World Cup title. With the quarterfinal round just around the corner, it is time for some Portugal vs Morocco bold predictions.

The Portuguese are coming off a convincing 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the previous round. In the group stage, they finished first with victories over Ghana (3-2) and Uruguay (2-0) while losing to South Korea 2-1 when they rested a lot of their starters.

On the other hand, Morocco has certainly been the biggest surprise of this World Cup. The African nation eliminated heavy favorite Spain in a penalty shootout, advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time in history. The team also finished the group stage undefeated, winning against Belgium (2-0) and Canada (2-1) and drawing 0-0 against 2018 runner-up Croatia.

Despite Portugal’s better résumé in World Cups, it is difficult to ignore Morocco’s Cinderella story in 2022. Because of that, this could be a game for the ages. With that being said, here are some bold predictions for the matchup between Portugal and Morocco for the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

3. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou shines once again

Perhaps the biggest reason for Morocco’s success in this tournament has been its defense. In four games, the team has only conceded one goal, which was an own goal versus Canada.

Against Spain, things were not different. Even in the penalty shootout, Morocco did not allow a single goal. That was thanks to goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who saved attempts by Sergio Busquets and Carlos Soler. Bounou, who plays for Spanish club Sevilla, ended up earning Man of the Match honors.

Playing versus another European powerhouse in the quarterfinals, Morocco will need its goalkeeper to be on a great day once again. Portugal has a solid attack with many young names such as João Félix and Rafael Leão, plus the experience of soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo. That should give Bounou a tough time on Saturday.

If he plays anything close to what he has been doing in this World Cup, Morocco should be in contention for another historic upset. The bold prediction is that Bounou will make key saves once again and will put himself in the conversation for the Golden Glove award.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo comes off the bench for the second straight game

In a shocking decision by head coach Fernando Santos, Portugal started the game against Switzerland with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. This marked the first time he did not start for his nation in a major tournament since Euro 2008. Ronaldo has scored only one goal in this World Cup, a penalty kick in the team’s opener versus Ghana.

Fortunately for Portugal, Gonçalo Ramos, Ronaldo’s replacement, scored the first hat-trick plus assisted another goal. While Ramos was crucial in the victory, many questioned Santos’ decision to bench one of the greatest players of all time.

Ronaldo is the only player to score in five different men’s World Cups and has an all-time record of 118 international goals. Even if he is at the same level as he was during his years as the FIFA Best Men’s Player, his experience and abilities are unmatched.

Still, Portugal proved it can play without relying solely on Ronaldo. Because of that, the bold prediction is that Santos will start Ramos again and leave Ronaldo as a reserve. However, since this should be a tougher contest, Ronaldo will come off the bench earlier than he did in the round of 16.

1. Portugal wins 2-1 in a dramatic fashion, advances to the semifinals

This should one of the toughest games in this tournament. On one side, a nation trying to finally give a soccer legend a so-wanted World Cup title. On the other, a team will try to become the first African country to finish in the top four.

Even with Portugal’s better retrospect, Morocco has momentum on its side. Winning a group with two Europeans and the victory over 2010 champion Spain is showing how elite soccer is expanding beyond Europe and South America.

Despite everything that Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech and head coach Walid Regragui are doing in this World Cup, the bold prediction is that Portugal will still prevail thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo. The star will come off the bench to change the game.

It will be tied at 1-1 for most of the second half, with Bounou carving his name as an African soccer hero. But, after the 80th minute, Ronaldo will have his big moment in this World Cup. He will score his second goal of the tournament, his first in a World Cup knockout stage match.

Portugal will end up winning 2-1 and move to the semifinals for the first time since 2006. Then, Ronaldo will create doubt in Santos’ head moving forward and will be one step closer to finally winning the nation’s first World Cup.