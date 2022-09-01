Potion Permit Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a potion brewing chemist? Have you ever dreamed of gathering your reagents through foraging and fighting monsters? If that sounds like something you’d like to do, then this game is for you. Keep reading to learn more about Potion Permit, along with its release date, gameplay, and story.

Potion Permit Release Date: September 22, 2022

Potion Permit will come out on September 22, 2022, on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Potion Permit Gameplay

Potion Permit is very similar to other farming simulation games such as Harvest Moon or Stardew Valley. One of the biggest differences, however, is that being a farmer isn’t your primary job. You are a chemist, tasked with concocting various potions and medicines that can heal various illnesses. Every day, there is a chance that one of the many villagers in the town may get sick or injured. As the resident chemist, it is your job to diagnose the patients through their symptoms and administer a cure.

The reagents needed for the various medicines you make are found in the wilderness. The player can mine rocks, cut down trees, or gather plants that are growing around. Some of the reagents are only available by hunting down the various monsters that roam the land. Once you have gathered the ingredients, you can use your cauldron to brew the medicines needed by the townsfolk. The potion brewing process comes in the form of a puzzle, so the player must use their brain to solve them.

Other than hunting down materials and creating potions, the player may also partake in various leisure activities. Fishing is allowed in the game, which gives the player a change of pace. They may also rest in the tavern, so the player can enjoy some relaxation when not treating patients. As with most farming simulation games, Potion Permit also allows you to improve your relationship with the townsfolk. You may even end up marrying one of them if you play your cards right. The possibilities are endless.

Potion Permit Story

Potion Permit follows the story of a young chemist, assigned to work in the small town of Moonbury. The mayor’s daughter has a sickness that even the local Witch Doctor is not able to cure. In an act of desperation, the mayor contacted the Chemist’s Guild and asked for help. The town, however, has a bad history with chemists, which the player will learn about soon after. It is, therefore, up to the player to save the mayor’s daughter, and fix the relationship between the town of Moonbury and the Chemist’s Guild.