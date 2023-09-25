Prairie View A&M won a thriller against SWAC West rival Alcorn in a game that will surely determine the championship picture at the end of the season. Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez kicked a 46-yard field goal as time to ice the game for the Panthers, who were locked into a back-and-forth battle with the Braves that was close to going to overtime.

After a scoreless first quarter for both teams, Alcorn struck first. Braves quarterback Aaron Allen threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Tavarious Griffin that put Alcorn up 7-0 after a successful PAT. Later on in the quarter, Prairie View got a score on the board, off of a six-yard touchdown run by Trazon Connley. The Panthers tied the game up for a moment until Noah Kiani kicked a 30-yard field goal to put the Braves up 10-7

Early in the third quarter, Kiani kicked a 25-yard field goal to put Alcorn back in the lead 13-7. However, the Panthers fought back with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Trazon Connley to Trejon Spiller putting Prairie View up 14-13.

Antoine Ahmad capped of a 5-play, 57-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run that put the Panthers up 20-13 with 6:50 remaining in the fourth quarter. But Alcorn State continued to fight leveling the score at 20-20 after a 49-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Allen to Malik Rodgers. But, Prairie View won the game off of Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez's clutch 46-yard kick.

Prairie View will look to continue their winning momentum as they play Hue Jackson and his Grambling State Tigers on Saturday at 7 PM EST. Alcorn will look to bounce back vs. SWAC East foe Alabama State on Saturday at 6 PM EST.