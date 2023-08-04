Prairie View A&M has finally found its new athletic director, hiring Anton Goff to lead the program. Goff currently serves as the Senior Associate Athletics Director at Northern Illinois University. The University announced the hire on Thursday.

“We conducted an extensive national search for this position,” said President LeGrande in a statement released by the school. “Mr. Goff stood out, not only because of his extensive capabilities and experience in leading intercollegiate athletics in different settings –Division I programs, mid-majors, and HBCUs– but also because of his character. He has a values-based approach to leadership that mirrors the values we instill here at PVAMU. The energy, enthusiasm, and vision he’s bringing to “The Hill” will further strengthen our athletics program and our relationships with student-athletes, staff, alumni, and other constituents.”

Goff spoke of his excitement to be hired for the position.

“I am extremely humbled to be named the next Athletics Director at Prairie View A&M University. I am excited to be a member of President LeGrande’s leadership team as she develops a comprehensive vision for the University. My plan is to make sure that we are providing the necessary resources for our staff and student-athletes to compete for championships, achieve success academically, and make a difference in the community. I look forward to joining Panther Nation.”

In his current role as Senior Associate Athletics Director at Northern Illinois University, he is in charge of academic support services for all 17 varsity sports represented by the Huskies. He also creates and executes the athletic department’s strategic plan and participates in fundraising efforts as well as the development of facilities. A former Bowling Green student-athlete, Goff graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a bachelor’s in 1991 and a master’s in 1994.

Anton Goff has worked in HBCU sports before, serving as Director of Athletics at Bowie State University. He started with the Bulldogs in 2010 before leaving in 2014. Goff will start his position on August 28th, just in time for the Panther’s Labor Day Classic matchup against Texas Southern University.