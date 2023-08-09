Last year, the first film in the Predator series was release in nearly four years: Prey. The film went straight to Hulu but was well-received. Director Dan Trachtenberg recently dished on the possibility of a sequel to the Amber Midthunder-led film.

Speaking to The Playlist, Trachtenberg was treading lightly as it pertained to the future of his Predator films. “I can't really say anything about that [a Prey sequel] right now, but I'll say while we were finishing the movie, we were having really exciting conversations,” he revealed. “The studio, myself, the writer, and the producers about what crazy things could we do next. And I’ve never stopped, no one stopped thinking about how cool things could be going forward.”

In regards to whether or not a Prey follow-up — should it happen — would be straight-to-streaming again, Trachtenberg simply said, “No comment.”

Prey was a prequel to the first four Predator films. It took place in 1719 in the Northern Great Plains. Amber Midthunder stars as a young Comanche woman who encounters and must confront the first Predator alien. The film was unique for being spoken in Comanche.

Dan Trachtenberg is known for his sci-fi knack. His directorial debut was 10 Cloverfield Lane and he would go on to direct the pilot of the popular Prime Video series, The Boys. He has also directed episodes of Black Mirror and The Lost Symbol and he will direct one of the episodes of the upcoming fifth season of Stranger Things.

Prey is streaming on Hulu now.