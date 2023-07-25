The upcoming Kaitlyn Dever-led sci-fi thriller film No One Will Save You has gotten a release date and first-look image.

20th Century Studios announced that No One Will Save You will premiere on Hulu (in the U.S.) on September 22. Star+ will serve as the streaming home for the film in Latin America and Disney+ will do so for all other territories.

Per Deadline, No One Will Save You follows a young woman named Brynn Adams (Dever), who's “a creative and talented young woman who's been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up — until she’s awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.”

The first image for the film — which can be seen below — shows Dever's character peeking around a corner, seemingly in peril. While you can't see what it is she's hiding from, one has to imagine it's the “extraterrestrial beings” mentioned in the film's synopsis.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

First look at Kaitlyn Dever in ‘NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU’. Releasing on September 22 on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/4Yr9V4WZ2W — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 25, 2023

This isn't the first time a Dever-led film will premiere on Hulu. Her previous film, Rosaline (a take on the Romeo & Juliet story), was a Hulu release. She also starred in Dopesick for the streamer which also featured a bunch of heavy hitters including Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, and Rosario Dawson.

Kaitlyn Dever got her breakthrough starring in the Tim Allen-led sitcom, Last Man Standing. She has since given scene-stealing performances in the likes of Short Term 12, Booksmart, and Ticket to Paradise. Her performance in Dopesick earned her a Golden Globes, Critics' Choice, and Emmy nomination. She will appear in Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins later this fall (it's currently slated for a November 17 release date but could be moved).

No One Will Save You will be released on Hulu on September 22.