By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Nashville Predators will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina to face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at the PNC Arena. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series as we make a Predators-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Predators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Thomas Novak had one goal and one assist, while Mattias Ekholm also had a goal and an assist. Meanwhile, Nino Niederreiter contributed three assists. The Preds jumped out to a 3-0 lead and led 3-2 in the second period before eventually pulling away. Significantly, Jusse Saros made 24 saves in an uneven effort to protect the victory. Roman Josi added a goal while sniping seven shots. Ultimately, Nashville won 56 percent of its faceoffs and converted 2 of 4 opportunities on the powerplay.

The Hurricanes lost 5-3 to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Initially, the Canes led 2-1 after the first period and had a 3-2 advantage over two. But they could not hold onto the lead and fell apart in the final frame. Consequently, numerous mistakes contributed to their downfall. The Canes were 0 for 3 on the powerplay and 2 for 5 on the penalty kill, with the three powerplay goals from New York providing the difference in the final score. Also, the Canes only won 47 percent of their faceoffs. Brent Burns scored his fifth goal of the season while Martin Necas had his 17th, while goalie Pyotr Kochetkov made 26 saves while allowing four pucks to cross the line.

The Hurricanes lead the all-time series, having won 23 of the 41 games the teams have played. Additionally, the Canes swept the season series last year, winning 3-2 in Nashville and 5-3 at home. The Predators are 4-3-3 over the past 10 games, while the Hurricanes are 9-1 over the previous 10. Substantially, the Predators are 7-8-3 on the road, while the Canes are 12-3-1 at PNC Arena.

Here are the Predators-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Predators-Hurricanes Odds

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-134)

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+110)

Over: 6 (-115)

Under: 6 (-105)

Why The Predators Could Cover The Spread

The Predators are 16-14-6 and fighting to stay in the playoff race. Likewise, they need their stars to help them stay alive. Filip Forsberg has 14 goals and 19 assists, with three on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Josi has nine goals and 21 assists, with five on special teams. Matt Duchene has 11 goals and 17 assists, with four on the extra-man attack. Also, Mikael Granlund had four goals and 20 assists, with one on the powerplay. The Preds struggle to score, ranking 29th in goals, 28th in shooting percentage, and 28th on the powerplay. However, they are solid on defense.

Saros is 13-10-5 with a goals-against average of 2.76 and a save percentage of .915. Moreover, the Preds are 12th in goals allowed and 15th on the penalty kill. Saros is not having the best start to the season, and may need to raise his game to give Nashville a chance.

The Predators could cover the spread if they can take down the formidable Carolina wall and score early. Therefore, it would give them a higher chance of competing and stealing a win.

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread



The Hurricanes are the second-best team in the NHL and do not have their full lineup yet. Amazingly, Max Pacioretty has not made his debut yet as he recovers from an Achillies injury. But his return could occur any day now. Regardless, the Canes continue to roll.

Necas has 17 goals and 20 assists, with five powerplay markers. Likewise, Andrei Svechnikov has 19 goals and 14 assists, with four on special teams. Sebastian Aho has 12 goals and 18 assists, with two on the extra-man attack. Meanwhile, Burns has five goals and 23 assists, with two coming on the power play. But the Canes need Pacioretty to make his debut eventually to help boost the offense. Unfortunately, the Hurricanes rank 19th in goals, 27th in shooting percentage, and 26th on the powerplay. Pacioretty scored 37 points through 39 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season, so his return should boost the offense.

Kochetkov has done an admirable job of filling in for injured goalie Fredrik Andersen, going 10-2-4 with a 2.08 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924. Antti Raanta is also filling in nicely, going 10-2-2 with a 2.62 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897. Significantly, the Canes rank fourth in goals allowed and 13th on the penalty kill.

The Hurricanes could cover the spread if they score early and take the momentum. Additionally, they cannot allow Josi to skate all over them.

Final Predators-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Canes are at home and are the better team. Therefore, expect them to roll early and rout the Preds.

Final Predators-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+110)

How To Watch Predators vs. Hurricanes

TV: Bally Sports South

Stream: ESPN+ and Bally Sports +

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT