The Nashville Predators introduced a new head coach on Wednesday, welcoming former player Andrew Brunette back to the organization. However, a new coach was not the only thing on incoming general manager Barry Trotz’s mind.

Trotz was among those who fielded questions from the media on Wednesday. During his media availability, the future Predators general manager took time to discuss the NHL Draft coming up in late June.

Trotz revealed some of what he told his scouts ahead of the event, which Nashville is hosting. The 60-year-old, via Predators reporter Alex Daugherty, said his scouts were told to “take some swings, take some high end swings on some guys.”

Trotz, who was the Predators’ first head coach, is focused on adding high-end talent in the draft. “I can find you 3rd line, 4th line guys, no problem,” Trotz said. “Go get me some guys that get people out of their seats.”

The Predators certainly have every opportunity to find top talent in this year’s draft. Nashville holds two first-round picks this year, and the 2023 NHL Draft class is considered rather deep.

Nashville missed the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs this past season and ended up with the 15th pick after the NHL Draft Lottery. The Predators also own a first-round pick from the Edmonton Oilers.

Trotz is not officially the general manager in the Music City yet. However, he is slated to take over for David Poile on July 1, which makes him the second general manager in Predators history.

That being said, Trotz is already shaping the Predators in his own image. Let’s see if these moves pay off in the long run and return Nashville to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.