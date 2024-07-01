NHL free agency is just about to start, and two guys who will end up being on the move are Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights, respectively, seem to be moving in different directions, which has opened the door for the Nashville Predators to make some big moves.

Stamkos has been trending towards being a free agent for quite some time, and several teams have been eyeing him in anticipation that he will hit the open market. The Predators were among several teams initially noted to be interested in him, with the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, and Detroit Red Wings all reportedly being interested as well.

Via Bob McKenzie:

“The Steven Stamkos Sweepstakes are just that, with six or more teams still very much in the running. Amongst the many suitors still pitching to Stamkos and his agent Don Meehan are NSH, ANA, CAR, DET and NJ but it’s a fluid situation and others are involved as well.”

With free agency not officially opening until 12 PM EST on Monday, there was still a chance that Stamkos could return to the Lightning, but that never seemed likely. That's largely because the Predators quickly emerged as the frontrunner to sign the veteran center, and it appears they have agreed to terms on a huge four-year deal with an annual average value of $8 million.

Via Pierre LeBrun:

“We'll see where it ends up officially, but word is Steven Stamkos' deal with the Predators should end up around four years and $8 million AAV per year.”

That wasn't the only piece of big news for Nashville, though. As if one star center wasn't enough, it was reported just moments later that they had landed yet another big name center in Marchessault. His deal will reportedly come in at five years long with an annual average value of $5.5 million, meaning that two of the biggest names available will be headed to Nashville for the foreseeable future.

Via Elliotte Friedman:

“Hearing Nashville has emerged as a serious contender for Jonathan Marchessault.”

Predators shock the world by signing Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault

Landing one of these guys alone would be huge for the Predators, but they somehow managed to land both of them in one fell swoop. Stamkos has long been one of the most prolific goalscorers in the NHL, and Marchessault has turned himself into one of the top centers in the game over the past few years with the Golden Knights as well.

Even though they already have Ryan O'Reilly at the center spot beyond these two new additions, Nashville is also reportedly eyeing Marchessault's former Golden Knights teammate Chandler Stephenson, who is also a center. And if all of that wasn't enough, they are also rumored to be one of the frontrunners to land Brady Skjei to come in and help shore up their blue line group.

Sure enough, Nashville ended up agreeing to terms with Skjei shortly after this was reported. The young left-handed defender was one of the top available options on the blue line in free agency, and he got quite a big deal as a result, as the Preds handed him a seven-year deal with an annual average value of $7 million.

Via Elliotte Friedman:

“Brady Skjei 7 x $7M Nashville.”

Free agency has only just opened, but this has already ended up being a massive day for the Predators as they look to significantly beef up their roster. Stamkos, Marchessault, and Skjei are already on board, but the fun could just be getting started in Nashville, and it will be interesting to see if they manage to sign anyone else throughout the day.