A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Nashville Predators are on the verge of getting completely sold to former Tennessee governor Bill Haslam for a whopping amount of $880 million, per Front Office Sports.

Haslam, who is the brother of the owner of another North American pro sports franchise — the Cleveland Browns of the NFL — previously agreed to buy the Predators in June 2022 from a group of 17 owners. The same consortium acquired the rights to the Predators franchise for just $175 million back in 2007.

Via Mike Ozanian of Forbes:

“The deal with Haslam is a four-part purchase over three years—2023, 2024 and the third and fourth purchases in 2025. Haslam will take control of the Predators with the fourth purchase. The enterprise value of the deal based on the present value of the weighted average of the four-part purchase is about $880 million, according to sources familiar with the deal. At $880 million, the transaction values the Predators at five times revenue.”

In December of 2022, Forbes valued the Predators at $810 million — a 35 percent increase from its value a year before. It’s operating factor was also listed by Forbes at $35 million.

Although not considered to be a large-market NHL franchise, the Predators have become a perennial Stanley Cup Playoffs contender.

Once Haslam completed the acquisition of the Predators, it will be the second-biggest sale of a franchise in the history of the NHL. Only the sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2021 for $900 million to Fenway Sports Group would be bigger once the said transaction becomes official.

The Predators have reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the eight seasons, a stretch that includes a Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 2017.