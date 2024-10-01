The Nashville Predators caught fire in the second half of last season. In fact, they were one of the best teams in the league down the stretch. This second-half surge helped Nashville make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. And while the Predators lost to the Vancouver Canucks, the front office saw the foundation of a potential Cup-winning team.

When the foundation is in place, one must build upon it. And general manager Barry Trotz did just that. The Predators went wild in NHL Free Agency this summer. They signed the likes of Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei to significant contracts. All three players should play huge roles on this team immediately.

Spending a ton of money in NHL Free Agency does not always pan out. However, there are exceptions to the rule. And it will certainly be interesting to see if Nashville is one of those exceptions. Here is our complete Predators season preview with the 2024-25 NHL season right around the corner.

The projected Predators roster

Nashville has a lot of talent, especially in its top six. The aforementioned Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault provide support up the lineup. They join forces with the likes of Ryan O'Reilly, Filip Forsberg, and Gustav Nyquist to form what could be one of the NHL's most lethal offensive attacks.

The Predators are strong on the blueline, as well. Brady Skjei joins on a seven-year contract as one of the top defensemen available this summer. He and Roman Josi could form an interesting top pairing. Alexandre Carrier is also back in the fold after signing a three-year contract extension. Carrier will certainly look to build upon a productive 2023-24 campaign.

Nashville received clarity in goal over the offseason. Juuse Saros signed a contract extension with the Predators before NHL Free Agency. This resulted in the team trading Yaroslav Askarov to the San Jose Sharks. Backing up Saros is veteran goalie Scott Wedgewood, who most recently suited up for the Dallas Stars. Here is a complete look at the projected Predators roster:

Forwards – Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly, Gustav Nyquist, Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, Tommy Novak, Colton Sissons, Luke Evangelista, Mark Jankowski, Cole Smith, Michael McCarron, Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Zachary L'Heureux

Defensemen – Roman Josi, Brady Skjei, Jeremy Lauzon, Luke Schenn, Alexandre Carrier, Spencer Stastney, Dante Fabbro

Goalies – Juuse Saros, Scott Wedgewood

Nashville's season outlook

The Nashville Predators begin their quest for the Stanley Cup at home this season. The new Predators signings make their debut in Nashville on October 10 against the Dallas Stars. On October 17, they test their mettle against the reigning Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers in Nashville.

October 28 will be an emotional night for Steven Stamkos. He travels south to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. This will be his first game in Tampa, where he will face the Lightning for the first time in his career. He signed a four-year contract with Nashville this summer after 16 seasons with the Lightning.

Brady Skjei and Jonathan Marchessault will also face their former teams this year. The Predators play the Vegas Golden Knights three times, with two matchups coming at home. Marchessault, an original Golden Knight, will play in Vegas for the first time on April 12. Meanwhile, Nashville takes on Skjei's former Carolina Hurricanes twice, including a road matchup on March 25.

The Predators will book end their season in the same way they start the year. Nashville plays host to the Stars again on April 16 to end the season. This final contest before the Stanley Cup Playoffs could have postseason implications attached, as well.

Are the Predators a playoff team?

Given the track record of the players signed, it's hard to bet against Nashville. Yes, major spending sprees in free agency don't always work out. In fact, there's a case to be made that they blow up in a team's face more often than they work. However, Nashville has more than enough talent to support themselves for this season if things don't go as planned.

The Predators are likely a playoff team in 2025. However, are they a Stanley Cup contender? This is a little trickier to answer. Nashville certainly has a lot of talent. But talent alone won't win you a Stanley Cup. If that were the case, the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs would have won a championship by now.

The Predators built upon an impressive foundation this summer. And down the line, they certainly could be a Stanley Cup contender. For now, though, there is still work to do. Nashville is certainly a playoff team. but they fall just short of being a true Cup contender.