The Nashville Predators are still trying to dig themselves out of the hole they ended up in after the first half of this season. It may not happen this year, but they can keep their winning streak through Western Canada when facing the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets are barely holding on to first place in the Central Division, and it seems like it'll be a battle for the top spot in that division for most of the year as each team goes through its ups and downs. The Predators and Jets already faced off in two games this season, with each team winning a game at home. The Jets shut out the Predators 3-0 in their last meeting. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Jets prediction and pick.

Here are the Predators-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Jets Odds

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +125

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+175)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 5.5 (-125)

Under: 5.5 (+105)

How To Watch Predators vs. Jets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network, TSN

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

Connor Hellebuyck shut out the Predators in their last matchup four games ago. However, that was either of the Jets' goaltenders' last good game. Eric Comrie started the following game and allowed three goals in a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Hellebuyck returned for the next two games, allowing four goals in a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks and three in a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The Jets need good goaltending to succeed, meaning the sub-.900 save percentages over the past two games for Hellebuyck could mean some trouble for them against the Predators.

It could be too little too late for the Predators, but their offense has been starting to wake up after a couple of disappointing months. They still aren't up to the form of the top teams in the league, but they have three goals per game over their last ten.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets had won six of seven games before their recent losing skid. Winnipeg's victories came against some inferior competition, which made people wonder if their winning ways were legitimate or if they'd begin to fall back again. The worries proved true when they lost three in a row to the Avalanche, Ducks, and Red Wings. The Jets aren't too worried, considering they are still first in the Central Division, but a loss in this game and a win for the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night will see Minnesota catch them in the standings. The Jets will be desperate for a victory in this game and have won four of the last five matchups against the Predators at the Canada Life Centre.

The Predators haven't been getting their usual consistent goaltending this season, which has put them in an even worse spot than they imagined. Juuse and Justus Annunen combined for a 2.50 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage over the last five games. However, remember that Saros did have a 27-save shutout in his previous start.

Final Predators-Jets Prediction & Pick

The belief in the Predators has been nonexistent all season, and there's no reason to believe it won't change here. It's difficult to see the Jets lose four games in a row, and if they do, it'll be panic time in Winnipeg.

Final Predators-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-150)