ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Qatar: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker continues on the prelims with a fight between Bekzat Almakhan and Aleksandre Topuria in the bantamweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Almakhan-Topuria prediction and pick.

Bekzat Almakhan (12-2) scored a stunning first-round knockout over Brad Katona at UFC 315, rebounding after a tough decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov earlier in the year. “The Turan Warrior” combines explosive hands with finishing instinct as he comes into his fight this weekend against Aleksandre Topuria.

Aleksandre Topuria (6-1) enters UFC Qatar after earning a unanimous decision over Colby Thicknesse at UFC 312 and a first-round TKO against Johan Segas prior. With knockout power and a 70% striking defense, “El Conquistador” looks to showcase well-rounded skills as he comes into his fight this weekend against Bekzat Almakhan.​

Here are the UFC Qatar Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Qatar odds: Bekzat Almakhan-Aleksandre Topuria odds

Bekzat Almakhan: +100

Aleksandre Topuria: -120

Over 1.5 rounds: -200

Under 1.5 rounds: +154

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Bekzat Almakhan will win

Last Fight: (W) Brad Katona – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 11 (10 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Bekzat Almakhan’s explosive finishing ability and pressure fighting set him apart as a major threat to Aleksandre Topuria at UFC Qatar. Just recently, Almakhan stunned Brad Katona with a devastating first-round knockout, proving his striking is both dangerous and precise at the elite level.​

Almakhan excels in dictating pace, overwhelming opponents with relentless volume and combinations that force his foes on the back foot. If he keeps Topuria reacting instead of setting his own offense, Almakhan can capitalize on defensive lapses and land significant strikes—just as he has done throughout his dazzling 12-2 career.​

While Topuria has shown durability and technical skill, he’s still learning to adjust under high-pressure and unpredictable exchanges. Almakhan’s experience going three rounds with a technician like Umar Nurmagomedov emphasized his toughness and ability to adapt even in adversity, giving him confidence against any style.​

If Almakhan cuts angles and targets the body early, he can wear out Topuria before threatening for another highlight finish. Expect the “Turan Warrior” to surge ahead with well-timed aggression and walk away with his hand raised at UFC Qatar.​

Article Continues Below

Why Aleksandre Topuria will win

Last Fight: (W) Colby Thicknesse – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (3 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Aleksandre Topuria’s diverse attack and composure make him the favorite against Bekzat Almakhan at UFC Qatar. Riding a strong six-win run, Topuria combines sharp technical striking with knockout power, as seen in his first-round TKO over Johan Segas and a controlling performance against Colby Thicknesse.​

Topuria’s 70% striking defense allows him to maintain distance and avoid eating clean shots, minimizing the risk from Almakhan’s explosive offense. If Bekzat gets aggressive, Topuria’s calculated counters and crisp combinations can slow momentum and create damaging openings for his own attacks.​

While Almakhan often wins by swarming overwhelm, Topuria excels in the pocket, using head movement and timing to frustrate opponents desperate to break through. He has also shown ability to go the distance, outlasting pressure fighters and adapting his style round by round.​

With a blend of experience, patience, and power, Topuria can weather Almakhan’s fast starts and turn the tables late. Expect Topuria to land cleaner shots, possibly toward a late finish, and to stay a step ahead en route to a statement win at UFC Qatar.​

Final Bekzat Almakhan-Aleksandre Topuria prediction & pick

Bekzat Almakhan vs. Aleksandre Topuria promises fireworks as two surging prospects with finishing instincts square off at UFC Qatar. Almakhan enters with the confidence of a recent first-round knockout, pushing a high pace and wielding power that can change the fight in an instant.​

Topuria, with his 6-1 record, matches that intensity with technical striking and defensive discipline, making him difficult to catch clean even as opponents press forward. His ability to counter and his 70% striking defense suggest Almakhan will need to be selective with his aggression, or risk getting caught himself.​

The early rounds may favor Almakhan if he can impose his will and put Topuria on the defensive. However, Topuria’s experience winning decisions and adapting under fire gives him the edge as the bout stretches into deeper waters.​

Expect a fast start from Almakhan, but as Topuria finds his rhythm and begins to counter, the fight will tilt in his favor. Aleksandre Topuria gets the win by decision or late TKO, using his composure and striking variety to neutralize Almakhan’s bursts in front of the Qatar crowd.​

Final Bekzat Almakhan-Aleksandre Topuria Prediction & Pick: Aleksandre Topuria (-120), Over 1.5 Rounds (-200)