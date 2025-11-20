ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Qatar: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker continues on the prelims with a fight between Nicolas Dalby and Saygid Izagakhmaev in the welterweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Dalby-Izagakhmaev prediction and pick.

Nicolas Dalby (23-6-1) enters UFC Qatar riding a tough stretch, dropping his last two fights—suffering a KO loss to Randy Brown and a split decision defeat against Rinat Fakhretdinov. Previously, he scored a huge TKO over Gabriel Bonfim as he comes into his fight this weekend against Saygid Izagakhmaev.

Saygid Izagakhmaev (22-2) enters UFC Qatar after a dominant run in ONE Championship, where he finished Shinya Aoki by first-round TKO and defeated Lipeng Zhang by decision. The Dagestani grappler showcases top-tier wrestling and has yet to fight in the UFC as he comes into his fight this weekend against Nicolas Dalby.

Here are the UFC Qatar Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Qatar odds: Nicolas Dalby-Saygid Izagakhmaev odds

Nicolas Dalby: +270

Saygid Izagakhmaev: -340

Over 2.5 rounds: -145

Under 2.5 rounds: +114

Why Nicolas Dalby will win

Last Fight: (L) Randy Brown – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 11 (7 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Nicolas Dalby can pull off the upset at UFC Qatar by blending his relentless pressure with sharp striking and ironclad durability. Over a long UFC career, Dalby has faced a variety of elite grapplers and rarely gets held down for long—even against strong wrestlers, his scrambling ability and pace shine through.​

Dalby’s cardio, output, and volume are his greatest weapons, often overwhelming opponents who can’t match his work rate. If he keeps this fight standing, his signature body kicks and fluid footwork could frustrate Izagakhmaev, who is making his UFC debut and may need time to adjust to the Octagon’s flow.​​

With over 30 pro fights, Dalby’s experience edge is significant—he’s survived wild battles and never been submitted, making him uniquely resilient against Dagestani grapplers. He shocked the world by finishing Gabriel Bonfim and has a proven knack for rising to the occasion when counted out.​

Against a UFC debutant, Dalby’s toughness and refusal to break could be the deciding factors. If he can drag Izagakhmaev into deep water, wear him down, and make it ugly, Dalby’s veteran savvy gives him a clear path to victory in Qatar.​

Why Saygid Izagakhmaev will win

Last Fight: (W) Shinya Aoki – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 16 (4 KO/TKO/12 SUB)

Saygid Izagakhmaev’s relentless Dagestani wrestling is the biggest difference-maker against Dalby this Saturday. He brings suffocating top control, slick transitions, and a lethal submission arsenal, making it extremely difficult for opponents to scramble or find space if taken down.​​

Dalby’s takedown defense sits at just 59 percent, and his 28 percent accuracy on offensive shots means he’s likely to get drawn into a defensive struggle on the mat. Izagakhmaev’s experience finishing accomplished names like Shinya Aoki and his ongoing training with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camp guarantee a level of intensity and positional dominance rarely matched at welterweight.​

Even though Dalby’s durability and high striking output give him a puncher’s chance, Izagakhmaev’s pressure and grappling pace are proven to break opponents with similar resumes. The time away from the cage is a concern, but his recent bouts in submission grappling keep him sharp and competitive at an elite level.​​

Ultimately, Izagakhmaev’s wrestling pedigree and commitment to control should allow him to neutralize Dalby’s offense, grind out rounds, and potentially find a late submission as he makes his UFC debut in Qatar.​

Final Nicolas Dalby-Saygid Izagakhmaev prediction & pick

This matchup between Saygid Izagakhmaev and Nicolas Dalby offers a classic stylistic clash between a relentless Dagestani grappler and a durable, high-volume veteran. Izagakhmaev enters with heavy hype, world-class wrestling, and an ability to dictate where the fight takes place, while Dalby brings grit, cardio, and veteran experience that have frustrated many UFC opponents before.​

Izagakhmaev’s path to victory is clear if he can get Dalby to the mat early and often, where his suffocating top pressure and slick submissions come into play. Dalby, however, has proven incredibly tough to finish, with scrambling ability and defensive awareness honed through battles against some of the division’s grinders.​

On the feet, Dalby’s volume could score points and test Izagakhmaev’s striking defense, particularly if the UFC newcomer struggles with Octagon jitters or gas tank concerns. Still, the edge likely goes to Izagakhmaev, whose physicality and wrestling pedigree seem poised to overwhelm even a seasoned opponent like Dalby.​

Expect a competitive start, but as the rounds progress, look for Izagakhmaev to take control with takedowns, heavy ground control, and possibly threaten for a submission. Saygid Izagakhmaev gets it done via decision or late submission at UFC Qatar.​

Final Nicolas Dalby-Saygid Izagakhmaev Prediction & Pick: Saygid Izagakhmaev (-340), Over 2.5 Rounds (-145)