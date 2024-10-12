ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an East meets West battle on Saturday as the Nashville Predators face the Detroit Red Wings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Red Wings prediction and pick.

The Predators enter the game sitting at 0-1 on the year. They would face the Dallas Stars. The Stars took a 2-0 lead in the first 2:24 of the game, and the Stars would lead 4-1 after the first. They would go on to win 4-3. Meanwhile, the Red Wings are also 0-1 on the year. The Red Wings took the 1-0 lead just 3:46 into the game, but the Penguins would tie it up. They would take the lead in the second period and go on to beat the Red Wings 6-3.

Here are the Predators-Red Wings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Red Wings Odds

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -140

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

How To Watch Predators vs Red Wings

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predator's first line is led by Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly, and Gustav Nyquist. Forsberg led the team in goals and points last year. He had 48 goals, 46 assists, and 94 points last year. He has already added a goal and an assist to start the year. Meanwhile, O'Reilly has also added a goal already this year. He had 26 goals and 43 assists last year for 69 total points. Finally, Nyquist had 23 goals and 52 assists last year, good for third on the team in points.

Meanwhile, newcomer Jonathan Marchessault already made his impact in the first game. Last year in Vegas he had 42 goals and 27 assists, and this year, he already has two assists. He is joined by fellow newcomer Steven Stamkos. Stamkos had 40 goals and 41 assists last year but did not score in the first game. Tommy Novak rounds out the second line. He scored in his first game, while he had 18 goals and 27 assists last year.

Juuse Saros is expected to make his first start of the year in the one. He was 35-24-5 last year with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He faced the Red Wings twice last year, he stopped 40 of 45 shots in the two games, going 1-0-1.

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for this year on the Red Wings is led by Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, and Lucas Raymond. DeBrincat had 27 goals and 40 assists last year, to sit third on the team in points. He is already making an impact this year, with two goals and one assist in one game. Dylan Larkin was second on the team in points last year, scoring 33 goals and having 36 assists. Larkin had a -2 rating in the first game but did have an assist in the first game. Lucas Raymond added two assists in the first game of the year. Last year, he led the team in points, scoring 31 goals and 41 assists.

The second line is led by Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane. Tarasenko scored a goal in his first game of the year. Last year between his time in Ottawa and Florida, he scored 23 goals while having 32 assists. Patrick Kane played 50 games for the Red Wings last year, scoring 20 times and having 27 assists. Kane did not score in the first game, having three shots on goal in the game. Finally, Mortiz Sieder returns for the Red Wings on the blue line. Seider had nine goals and 33 assists last year and has added an assist already this year.

Cam Talbot is expected to be in goals for this one. Last year he was 27-20-6 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He got time in the first game after Ville Husso was pulled, allowing two goals on 14 shots against the Penguins. He did not take the loss, as that was credited to Husso.

Final Predators-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The odds in this game slightly favor the Red Wings to win their first game of the NHL season over the Predators. The Red Wings go off to an awful start in their first game of the year, but Cam Talbot was solid when he came into the game. Further, the Red Wings did score well in the first game and have a strong first two lines. Still, Cam Talbot did let in two goals, and the Predators should be able to score on him as well. The second line with Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos was already gelling in their first regular season action. Expect plenty of goals in this one, so take the over.

