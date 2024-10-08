The Detroit Red Wings are ready for the 2024-25 NHL season. Detroit has ended its training camp along with the rest of the league. They have yet to confirm their opening night roster officially. However, they have trimmed their roster down to 23 players as required by the NHL. With the season only days away, players such as Alex DeBrincat cannot wait to hit the ice.

DeBrincat spoke with the media ahead of Detroit's season opener. He mentioned the team's brutal luck at the end of last season. The Red Wings missed the playoffs by virtue of a tiebreaker with the Washington Capitals. DeBrincat says his team is not lacking motivation in the wake of that unfortunate turn of events.

“I think all the motivation we need is right here in this room and what happened last year,” the Red Wings star said, via a video shared by the team on social media. “We're ready to go. We've been waiting for this all summer. We felt like we weren't ready to end the year last year, and it got cut short for us. This year, I think we're ready to go. We're rejuvenated, and we're excited about the season.”

Red Wings, Alex DeBrincat fell short of Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024

The Red Wings started off the season rather well, and Alex DeBrincat was a major reason for this. DeBrincat got off to a hot start with his hometown team, and even led the NHL in goals at one point. However, his play soon declined as the 2023 calendar year began to close.

The Red Wings had a brutal month of December that slingshot them down the standings. But once the calendar flipped over, Detroit began playing better. In fact, they were one of the NHL's best teams in January and February. DeBrincat produced well enough, but consistency remained an issue.

Following the NHL Trade Deadline, Detroit once again saw its form decline. In the end, the Red Wings could not overcome their inconsistencies. Despite winning their final three games — all of which required extra time — Detroit missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs. DeBrincat finished with 27 goals and 67 points, ranking him third among Red Wings skaters in points.

DeBrincat certainly hopes to be more consistent in the year ahead. If he can find that consistency, Detroit will be a difficult team to play against. The Red Wings open their 2024-25 season at home on Thursday against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.