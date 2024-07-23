The Premier League has joined forces with other European leagues and players' unions to file a complaint against FIFA, accusing the organization of “abuse of dominance” in managing the international football calendar.

The European Leagues organization, representing professional divisions in England, along with players' union FIFPRO Europe, plans to submit a formal complaint to the European Commission. This action is based on competition law and aims to address concerns over the congested schedules and the expanded Club World Cup.

FIFA has announced plans to expand the Club World Cup to 32 teams starting in 2025. This expansion means the tournament will take place at the end of domestic and international seasons, adding more strain to already packed schedules. This decision has raised significant concerns among leagues and players about the increasing demands on footballers.

What the PFA said

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has criticized FIFA's approach, stating, “The complaint will explain that FIFA's conduct infringes EU competition law and notably constitutes an abuse of dominance. FIFA holds a dual role as both the global regulator of football and a competition organizer. This creates a conflict of interest, which requires FIFA to exercise its regulatory functions in a way that is transparent, objective, non-discriminatory, and proportionate. FIFA's conduct in respect of the international match calendar falls well short of these requirements.”

The PFA further emphasized that the complaint, to be filed by European Leagues, LaLiga, and FIFPRO Europe, will run parallel to separate actions initiated by individual leagues and player unions at the national level. For instance, player unions from England, France, and Italy took action with the Brussels commercial court in June. The European Leagues and FIFPRO Europe have informed the European Commission of their decision and are looking forward to cooperating closely with relevant public institutions and football stakeholders during the investigation process.

FIFA has not yet mandated a 28-day break during the off-season. League and player unions argue that FIFA has “consistently refused to include national leagues and player unions in its decision-making process,” and that “the international match calendar is now beyond saturation and has become unsustainable for national leagues and a risk for the health of players.”

How FIFA responded

FIFA defended its stance, highlighting that the current calendars were unanimously approved by its ruling council, which includes representatives from all continents, including Europe. A FIFA statement to Sky News reads:

“The current calendar was unanimously approved by the FIFA Council, following a comprehensive and inclusive consultation, which included FIFPRO and league bodies. FIFA’s calendar is the only instrument ensuring that international football can continue to survive, co-exist, and prosper alongside domestic and continental club football. Some leagues in Europe are acting with commercial self-interest, hypocrisy, and without consideration for everyone else in the world. Those leagues apparently prefer a calendar filled with friendlies and summer tours, often involving extensive global travel. By contrast, FIFA must protect the overall interests of world football, including the protection of players, everywhere and at all levels of the game.”

The legal battle between the Premier League, European leagues, and FIFA highlights the ongoing tensions over the management of the football calendar, with significant implications for the future of the sport at both domestic and international levels.