Jurgen Klopp gets brutally honest on Liverpool vs. Fulham

Liverpool is one of the best teams in the Premier League. They are excited to get their regular season started as summer begins to wind down. However, Jurgen Klopp understands that they can’t take anything for granted against Fulham.

Klopp got brutally honest on Liverpool facing Fulham ahead of the match, per si.com.

“Fulham, they’ll be tough definitely, [it] will be a completely different game. I’m happy that we played the City game, to be honest, because we’ve had a little bit of a hint [at] where we are. But it’s a completely different game and we have to be ready for that.”

For Liverpool and Fulham, this is their first game of the new year. The only previous Premier League match so far was a contest that saw Arsenal defeat Crystal Palace. Liverpool always has high expectations. They trust Jurgen Klopp to lead them to another successful season.

Darwin Nunez did not start the match for Liverpool. Klopp explained the decision to not start Nunez prior to the match, per msn.com.

“Darwin needs time to settle and we need to mix it up a bit. Bobby (Firmino) is a baller. The other two boys have speed. It’s about mixing it up – we thought it would be better to start with Bobby today.”

That doesn’t rule out Darwin Nunez checking in later in the match. He could end up playing a major role.

Jurgen Klopp will try to guide Liverpool to an opening season victory against Fulham in what promises to be a competitive match.