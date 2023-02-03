Molineux Stadium will host the delightful match between Wolves (4-5-11) and Liverpool (8-5-6). It’s time to check our Premier League odds series, featuring our Wolves-Liverpool prediction and pick.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have spent some time at the bottom of the Premier League table. They have 17 points earned from four wins and five draws, and they are barely edging out Bournemouth in the relegation zone. Leicester City, Leeds, and West Ham United all have a one-point edge over the Wolves, so snatching the three points here is crucial for the Wolves to contend in another top-flight season next year.

Liverpool’s performance this season has been a far cry from the previous season, where they battled Manchester City for the Prem silverware. The Reds have bested the Wolves in the FA Cup and they hope that their streak against Wolverhampton remains. Liverpool has 29 points to their name, earned from eight wins and five deadlocks.

Here are the Wolves-Liverpoolsoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Wolves-Liverpool Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers: +310

Liverpool: -120

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -126

Under 2.5 Goals: +102

How to Watch Wolves vs. Liverpool

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, Peacock Premium

Time: 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT

Why Wolves Can Beat Liverpool

Wolves enter this contest with two defeats, the latest loss being a 3-0 demolition from last year’s champions Manchester City. Their latest win was in a West Ham United game in the Molineux Stadium, which featured a Daniel Podence goal at the 48th mark.

Wolves hope that mid-season signings Diego Costa and Boubacar Traore will work their magic on the pitch. New transfers for the team include the likes of Joao Gomes, Daniel Bentley, Craig Dawson, Pablo Sarabia, and Mario Lemina.

Julen Lopetegui’s squad will have to make adjustments coming into this game. Wolverhampton has just found the back of the net 12 times while conceding 30, which is a tough -18 goal differential. Their ball possession rate comes at 49% while they also manage to lose 128.3 possessions per game, as well as committing 11.2 fouls per match.

The likes of Adama Traore, Daniel Podence, and Goncalo Guedes will need to work double in this game. Ruben Neves and Rayan Ait Nouri should also make some mighty moves in the midfield. Jose Sa remains the starting goalkeeper while Nelson Semedo, Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, and Hugo Bueno will accompany him in the backline.

If there is a silver lining for the Wolves here, it is their potential to make upset wins. They have done so against West Ham United, Everton, and Southampton while also clinching draws with the likes of Fulham, Newcastle, Brentford, and Aston Villa. If the Wolves are able to replicate such performances, they may just bring home the bacon in this match.

Why Liverpool Can Beat Wolves

The Reds have outperformed the Wolves in all departments this season. They have a 12-point buffer against this fixture’s hosts and have dominated the majority of their head-to-head face-offs. The Reds have snatched five victories in their last six games against Wolves, winning 1-0 at Molineux in the FA Cup just last month.

However, their quest for the premiership is another story. They have failed to gain a win this year, conceding three goals each to games against Brentford and Brighton while settling for a scoreless draw versus Chelsea. In other tourneys, The Reds will not be retaining their EFL Cup or FA Cup crowns, after losing to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and Brighton in the FA Cup.

Focusing on the Prem shall be the sole quest of Liverpool. Yet, they have to make substantial changes if they are to compete for the silverware. Jurgen Klopp’s squad has just seen two wins in five away games. Their last win came over Leicester City, which was just a lucky win considering Wout Faes made two consecutive own goals.

Liverpool’s treatment table is still full, as Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Arthur, Diogo Gota, Luis Diaz, and Roberto Firmino are still nursing their injuries. Fabio Carvalho and Nat Phillips will also need further medical assessment. Liverpool also hopes that recent acquisitions such as Stefan Bajcetic and Cody Gakpo will see success on the pitch.

Liverpool must be able to withstand this game, with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez primed to take center-back duties. Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliot are available to play, so they should see time alongside Gakpo and Mohamed Salah in the front.

Final Wolves-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

The Wolves will be motivated to find their second win of the year, but Liverpool’s edge in the attack and midfield will just give them headaches. Back the visitors in this game.

Final Wolves-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Liverpool (-120)