Stay updated on the latest developments as the Premier League sets a trial date for Manchester City's Financial Fair Play case.

The Premier League has taken a significant step forward in addressing the Financial Fair Play (FFP) case against Manchester City by setting a trial date. This development follows the Treble winners being slapped with a staggering 115 charges last February, raising serious concerns about financial irregularities within the club.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters confirmed that “a date has been set” for the hearing, marking a crucial phase in the ongoing dispute between City and league authorities. The exact details of the trial date remain undisclosed, adding an air of anticipation to the proceedings.

The allegations against Manchester City span a considerable timeline, covering 115 regulations breached from the 2009-10 season. Chief among these charges are accusations of over-financial reporting and a refusal to cooperate with the Premier League's investigation. Despite the gravity of the charges, the club has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Manchester City could face severe sanctions if found guilty, including a points deduction or relegation from the Premier League in the most extreme scenario. The recent example of Everton, who received a 10-point deduction this season for breaching profit and sustainability rules, is a stark reminder of the potential consequences.

Moreover, Manchester City risks being stripped of the three Premier League titles they secured between 2012 and 2018. The gravity of these potential repercussions adds extra intensity to the upcoming trial, making it a critical juncture in the club's recent history.

As the trial is speculated to commence in the autumn, the uncertainty surrounding City's fate may linger until the summer of 2025. The ongoing saga raises questions about the club's future and how these legal proceedings will impact their standing within English football. The Premier League's decision to address this case has far-reaching implications for Manchester City and underscores the league's commitment to upholding financial fair play regulations.