The trial date for Manchester City‘s alleged breach of 115 Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations has been confirmed, with proceedings set to commence in late autumn 2024, reported by GOAL. The accusations, stemming from a five-year investigation into potential financial irregularities, were announced in February, triggering a period of silence from both City and the Premier League.

The trial will address allegations spanning 14 seasons, starting from the 2009/2010 campaign, including claims of falsified financial reporting and noncompliance with the Premier League's investigation. City, who vehemently deny any wrongdoing, face a comprehensive examination of their financial practices during the specified period.

Manager Pep Guardiola, standing by the club amid the controversy, expressed his commitment to remain at the Etihad Stadium even if City is found guilty. While the reports on City's breaches had diminished, Everton's recent 10-point deduction for breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules brought renewed attention to the ongoing situation.

The Premier League's handling of Everton's case sparked criticism, with comparisons drawn to City's allegations. The Mail report suggests that a resolution might not be reached until the end of the following season, coinciding with Guardiola's contract expiration. Witness statements are currently being obtained, a process expected to continue into the spring of the coming year.

If the trial proceeds as planned, a verdict could be delivered in the summer of 2025, but potential delays and subsequent appeals may prolong the process. The unfolding legal proceedings maintain an air of uncertainty around City's financial practices, with the club and its supporters anticipating a protracted resolution to the FFP allegations.