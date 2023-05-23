The High Court in London made a decision about Prince Harry’s case against the British government. The Duke of Sussex lost a legal bid to pay for his own police protection in the U.K. After a traumatic event with the lack of police protection, Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to pay for their own security, per People.

Judge Mr. Justice Chamberlain came to the decision at The Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday. Mr. Justice Chamberlain wouldn’t give Harry permission to seek a judicial review over the decision.

This is half of Harry’s case against the U.K. Home Office over the removal of police protection, funded by tax payer dollars. This all occurred when in January of 2020, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties.

This case launched in Sept. 2021 after Harry visited London to unveil a statue of the late Princess Diana. His security was “compromised due to the absence of police protection” while leaving the event. Because of this, his car was endlessly chased by photographers and paparazzi.