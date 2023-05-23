The High Court in London made a decision about Prince Harry’s case against the British government. The Duke of Sussex lost a legal bid to pay for his own police protection in the U.K. After a traumatic event with the lack of police protection, Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to pay for their own security, per People.
Judge Mr. Justice Chamberlain came to the decision at The Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday. Mr. Justice Chamberlain wouldn’t give Harry permission to seek a judicial review over the decision.
This is half of Harry’s case against the U.K. Home Office over the removal of police protection, funded by tax payer dollars. This all occurred when in January of 2020, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties.
This case launched in Sept. 2021 after Harry visited London to unveil a statue of the late Princess Diana. His security was “compromised due to the absence of police protection” while leaving the event. Because of this, his car was endlessly chased by photographers and paparazzi.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the U.K. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home,” said a spokesperson for Prince Harry.
“The Duke first offered to pay personally for U.K. police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham. That offer was dismissed,” they continued. “He remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer. As is widely known, others who have left public office and have an inherent threat risk receive police protection at no cost to them.”