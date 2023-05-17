Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can’t escape the media no matter how hard they try. On Tuesday night, after attending an awards ceremony, Harry and Meghan were relentlessly pursued by aggressive paparazzi for over two hours. The car chase resulted in many near misses and collisions with other drivers and pedestrians.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were invited to New York for the Ms. Foundation of Women of Vision Awards, an award ceremony celebrating the progress and power of women in the last 50 years. The ceremony explored “the past, present and future of the Ms. Foundation and feminist movements, while raising funds for the organization’s strategic, equity-centered initiatives.” The couple attended the event with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

After the awards, Meghan and Harry left the event, only to be pursued by “a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” according to an NYPD statement. Ragland was also in the car with them during the car chase Tuesday evening. “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers,” a spokesperson said.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the spokesperson added.

Many felt sympathy and outrage towards the situation. Not only is it a traumatic experience, Harry’s mother Princess Diana tragically lost her life in a similar situation. In 1997, while visiting Paris with her boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed, paparazzi chased Diana and her boyfriend in their cars, resulting in a fatal car crash. Harry was 19.