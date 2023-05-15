After returning home from King Charles III coronation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out once again for mental health awareness. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke to a youth group, AHA Santa Barbara, in California. The goal of the conversation was about the impact of social media on mental health, especially among young, more impressionable people, per People.

AHA! Santa Barbara is a nonprofit that works with teenagers, families, and educators to provide kids with resources and tools to develop emotional intelligence. This was the perfect grounds for having a “candid conversation” about the impacts of social media and societal pressures.

On their Archewell Foundation site, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared that they’ve had firsthand experiences with societal pressures and social media affecting their mental health. They wanted to open up the conversation with young people to work together to find solutions. Although social media can be a good thing that brings people together it also “raises issues of insecurity, peer-pressure, and potential for self-harm, among other risks.”

This conversation is part of Harry and Meghan’s continued effort engaging with the community “to understand the challenges they may be facing while working together to drive towards long-term solutions on- and offline.”

The Archewell Foundation is a social justice and community involvement platform founded by Meghan and Harry in 2020. They cover issues like mental health, climate change, and women’s rights. It’s a community based project with the slogan, “Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world.”