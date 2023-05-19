Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking action against a photo agency that disputed their claims of a “near-catastrophic car chase” involving highly aggressive paparazzi. The couple’s legal team sent a letter to the Backgrid photo agency, requesting copies of all photos, videos, and films taken after the event where they were honored, according to CNN. Backgrid responded, asserting their ownership of the copyrighted material and dismissing any obligation to hand it over. Despite no pending lawsuit, Harry and Meghan made the demand as part of their efforts to address security concerns.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in New York City, as Harry, Meghan, and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, were leaving an event. The couple attended the Women of Vision Awards, where Meghan Markle was recognized, and were surprised by the presence of aggressive paparazzi upon their departure. Concerned about their safety, Harry and Meghan sought the photo agency’s footage to support their own security measures.

Backgrid’s response defended their ownership rights, referencing the rejection of “English rules of royal prerogative” in the United States and highlighting their adherence to the principles of the country’s founding fathers.

While there is currently no legal basis for the photo agency to hand over the footage, Prince Harry and Meghan’s action underscores their determination to address the incident and protect their privacy. The couple has been vocal about their struggles with invasive media coverage and has taken legal action in the past to defend their rights.

This latest development adds to the ongoing tensions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the paparazzi. It highlights their firm stance against aggressive pursuit and their efforts to assert control over their own narrative. As they navigate life outside the royal family, Harry and Meghan continue to face the challenges of media scrutiny while striving to protect their personal security and well-being.