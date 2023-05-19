Whoopi Goldberg is casting doubt on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland’s “near catastrophic car chase” in New York City. The View host mentioned the Tuesday night incident on Thursday (May 18).

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were followed by paparazzi while leaving the Ziegfeld Theatre. Their spokesperson called it a ‘near-catastrophic car chase,’” Goldberg said on the show while making a face. The audience began laughing.

“Others said it wasn’t bad,” she continued, “but I think people in New York know if it was possible to have car chases in New York, we’d all make it to the theater on time.

“But I think their spokesperson referenced something that you generally would reference in Los Angeles. That’s where you have chases. That’s where you can move at high speeds.”

She expressed that the trio “were dealing with aggressive paparazzi,” adding, “It just doesn’t work in New York.”

Fellow panelist Joy Behar echoed the EGOT’s reasoning.

“Sometimes I’m in the city, and I hear an ambulance trying to get through, and I think, ‘That person is dead,’” she said.

“No one ever claimed that there was a high-speed chase, and I think when we think about chases, we think about high-speed chases,” Sunny Hostin argued, adding that of the 1997 tragedy where Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car chase in Paris.

“If they felt scared, I will grant them that. … When you look at a situation like this, where his mother died of a catastrophic car chase and he knows that and [Markle] knows that, I wouldn’t wanna be in a situation where e-bikes and sedans are sort of following me aggressively around the city,” she added.