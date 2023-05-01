The coronation of King Charles III is quickly approaching, and Prince William has been given an important role in the ceremony. As per the Church of England’s coronation liturgy, Prince William will present the Stole Royal and the Robe Royal to the King at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

The Stole and Robe Royal represent what the King has been given by God, and the scarf will feature Christian iconography, including St. Lawrence’s gridirons and palm branches. The Robe Royal, made of gold cloth, has a rich history and was first made for the coronation of King George IV. Prince William will present and assist in clothing the King in them, along with the Bishop of Durham, the Baroness Merron, and Assisting Bishops.

Prince William will also have another crucial task during the coronation. After the King is crowned, he will kneel before him and recite the Homage of Royal Blood, pledging his fealty to the King. This is traditional as Heir to the Throne. But Prince William is not the only member of the royal family with a role in the coronation. His son, Prince George, will serve as one of the eight Pages of Honor at the ceremony. The Pages of Honor are young children who carry the train of the monarch’s robe.

Prince Harry, however, will play no part in the coronation ceremony. As the second child to King Charles, he isn’t the heir to the throne. As a royal duke, however, he will recite the Homage of the People (and of the Church of England), but so is everyone else who wishes to participate.