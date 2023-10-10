No, Jacob Elordi didn't watch Baz Luhrmann's Elvis in preparation for Priscilla (lucky man!). While Austin Butler's recent portrayal of the King of Rock ‘n' Roll would seem like an ideal research subject, Elordi opted against that for his turn in Sofia Coppola's film.

“Not portrayals, no,” the Priscilla star told IndieWire of watching other cinematic Elvis portrayals. “I tried to stay away from anything that sort of wasn't the man himself.”

While Luhrmann's Elvis film was an interesting take on the the titular star, Butler' performance landed him an Oscar nomination. Perhaps if Elordi's is any bit better, he can land one, too. Hopefully, he doesn't retain the accent for months after.

Sofia Coppola's Priscilla film is an adaptation of Priscilla Presley's memoir, Elvis and Me. Cailee Spaeny stars as the titular character, whilst Elordi will play Elvis. Dagmara Domińczyk also stars in the film as Ann Beaulieu, Priscilla's mother.

Priscilla premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 4. It was selected as a Centerpiece Selection at the New York Film Festival as well. A24 will distribute the film, and it will open on November 3.

Jacob Elordi first gained fame for this role in The Kissing Booth series. He starred in all three entries for Netflix. Additionally, he starred in Euphoria for HBO. He's had a busy 2023, as he starred in another film making the film festival rounds, Saltburn. In Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman follow up, he plays Felix Catton and stars alongside Barry Keoghan.

