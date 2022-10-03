PS5 jailbreak achieved; modders install PT

The PS5 has just been jailbroken by modders, and the first thing they did was install Konami’s failed project and Hideo Kojima’s PT on their consoles.

The PS5 has yet to be fully jailbroken, however, as the most recent jailbreak method by SpecterDev only works 30% of the time and requires a console that hasn’t been updated past the version 4.03 firmware update. If you own a PS5, chances are, you’re already way past that point, so the only way to get a jailbroken PS5 is to find one in stores that have been with them for at least a year or so. Modders have yet to find a way to rollback firmware updates, so having a PS5 up to its latest version immediately locks it out of this jailbreak method.

Here it is. Thanks to everyone mentioned earlier. Be warned stability is not great, something to be improved on for sure.https://t.co/J7MJOZlTOx — Specter (@SpecterDev) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, fellow modder Lance McDonald demonstrated the hack and installed PT, Konami’s failed Silent Hill experiment and one of Hideo Kojima’s final works with the company before being dismissed and establishing his own Kojima Productions. This was done by using a backup file – a PS4 PKG file, somewhat like an apk for an Android app.

It's… beautiful. The PlayStation 5 has been jailbroken. pic.twitter.com/54fvBGoQGw — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 3, 2022

Even though the stability of this jailbreak is still shaky, it’s still a breakthrough for the modding community for a console that is notoriously hard to hack. This new jailbreak will provide the foundations for other hackers and modders for future jailbreak methods, eventually creating enough progress to directly interface with the PS5 and install mods and other unauthorized apps at will.

Of course, this won’t sit well with Sony, although the PS5 manufacturer still hasn’t made a statement regarding the jailbreak. After all, while many modders and hackers develop jailbreak methods to push the limits of cybersecurity and to modify their consoles in a way they see fit, there are still many legal ramifications to jailbreaking a PS5, especially if you do it to play pirated games.