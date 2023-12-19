PS5 Pro Launch Expected in September 2024

Anticipated PS5 Pro launch set for September 2024, as revealed by gaming insider Jeff Grubb, aligning with earlier leaks.

The PlayStation 5 is set for a significant upgrade with the PS5 Pro, expected to launch in September 2024. This news comes from Jeff Grubb, co-host of Game Mess Decides and a notable gaming industry insider. His recent comments lend weight to earlier leaks and speculation about the console's specifications.

During a recent episode of Game Mess Decides, Grubb discussed the PS5 Pro, leveraging his extensive industry connections to shed light on the console's development. While he emphasized that the current specifications are speculative, given Sony has not finalized the hardware, he expressed confidence in a September 2024 release. This statement offers a concrete timeline for a launch that has been the subject of much speculation in the gaming world.

Grubb highlighted several key features of the PS5 Pro, notably Sony's proprietary DLSS-like upsampling solution. This technology, rooted in machine learning, is designed to boost image quality while maintaining high frame rates and advanced graphical settings. The introduction of such a feature underscores Sony's commitment to enhancing visual fidelity in its gaming experiences.

Another critical aspect of the PS5 Pro, as mentioned by Grubb, is hardware-accelerated ray tracing. This technology, increasingly becoming a standard in modern gaming consoles, allows for more realistic lighting and reflections in games, contributing to a more immersive gaming experience.

The need for an updated console like the PS5 Pro is partially driven by performance issues faced by some existing PS5 games, particularly in terms of image quality and overall performance. Grubb suggests that the PS5 Pro, with its advanced capabilities, aims to address these challenges, potentially setting a new benchmark in console gaming.

Further intrigue was added to the PS5 Pro's narrative through earlier speculations from a member of the Reset Era gaming forum. This individual, discussing the hardware specifications of the rumored PS5 Pro, codenamed Trinity, revealed details about its SoC, known as Viola. According to these speculations, Viola will retain the Zen2 CPU architecture to ensure compatibility, boasting a dynamic frequency peaking at 4.4GHz. It is also expected to feature an impressive cache system, with 64 KB of L1 cache per core, 512 KB of L2 cache per core, and 8 MB of L3 shared cache.

The die of Viola, as per the leak, will be 30WGPs when fully enabled, though the retail units of the PS5 Pro will likely have 28WGPs (equivalent to 56 CUs) enabled. Trinity's design integrates three primary technologies: fast storage through hardware-accelerated compression and decompression, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and advanced image reconstruction/upsampling.

The gaming community is eagerly awaiting Sony's official announcement about the PS5 Pro. The recent leaks and predictions from Jeff Grubb suggest that the console could bring substantial improvements to the gaming experience, setting new benchmarks in performance and graphics.