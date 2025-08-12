Despite all the preparation and training that goes into playing in the NFL, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts may have been more “exhausting,” according to her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

During his cover story with GQ, Kelce praised his girlfriend. He acknowledged how “exhausted” Swift would get after her shows. Being in a relationship with Swift shows him another side of her.

“I hadn’t experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions,” Kelce explained. “That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows. She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I've seen what she goes through. I've seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it's mind-blowing.”

Being out on stage for three hours every night can wear on a performer. Kelce talked about the tough conditions in which she performs.

“To go out on a stage, on a computer, essentially, for three hours. The [Eras Tour] floor is literally—I've seen underneath that thing. It is a football-field-sized-computer,” he lamented. “You take that into Singapore, where it is scorching hot, and all of a sudden you're feeling the fumes from the computer and you're feeling the fumes from the sun and you're doing a show for three hours with a lot of energy, bringing it every single song.

“That is arguably more exhausting than how much I put in on a Sunday, and she's doing it three, four, five days in a row,” he concluded.

Article Continues Below

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Of course, Kelce is Swift's boyfriend, so his endorsement should come as no surprise. He had also attended several shows since they started dating.

During her concert on June 23, 2024, in London, England, Kelce joined her on stage. He performed as one of her background dancers during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The Eras Tour concluded on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The tour ended after 149 shows across the globe. Now, she is heading into her next era, announcing her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on his New Heights podcast.