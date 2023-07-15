In a surprising twist, Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has chosen Barcelona as his next destination, reported by goal.com. He turned down an offer from PSG and rejected a new contract from the Citizens.

Silva, who has been an integral part of City's success over the past six years, is said to be eager to join the Spanish giants and is prepared to wait for the opportunity. Despite being linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese midfielder and winger has his sights set on Barcelona.

The decision poses an interesting situation for Manchester City, who must now consider whether to accept an offer from Barcelona. The financial state of the Catalan club is well-known, and their ability to make a significant bid may be limited. Silva still has two years remaining on his contract with City, but reports suggest that Pep Guardiola would not stand in his way if an acceptable transfer fee is agreed upon.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will need to find the financial means to make a suitable offer for Silva. They may need to explore various economic avenues in order to afford the talented midfielder. The timing of the transfer and the availability of funds will be crucial factors in determining whether Barcelona can secure Silva's services.

Silva's potential move to Barcelona adds another intriguing chapter to the summer transfer saga. His decision to choose Barcelona over PSG and his willingness to wait for the opportunity reflect his desire to join the Spanish champions and experience a new chapter in his career.

As the transfer window progresses, all eyes will be on Barcelona and Manchester City to see if they can reach an agreement that satisfies both parties. Bernardo Silva's future hangs in the balance, and it remains to be seen when a suitable offer will be made and whether Barcelona can find the financial means to secure his signature.